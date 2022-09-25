3 bold predictions for Josh Allen in Week 3 vs. Dolphins

This week, Josh Allen and the unbeaten Buffalo Bills will meet another unbeaten club the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium in Florida. Here are our Josh Allen Week 3 predictions as he takes on a hot Dolphins team led by Tua Tagovailoa.

Even though the Bills are the overwhelming favorites, this will be a difficult game for them. It’s a short-week road trip with so many secondary injuries that it’s difficult to determine who’s playing for Buffalo as of now. Meanwhile, the Dolphins offensive line has already improved to something reasonably average. As for their running game, it was superb last week when it was much needed. That is critical for beating the Bills in Week 3.

Of course, most of the attention will focus on the quarterback matchup between the solidly established Josh Allen and emerging sensation Tua Tagovailoa. Both are ranked in the top 10 of the NFL’s QB Index, with Allen at No. 1 and Tagovailoa at No. 10.

With these in mind, here are our three bold predictions for Josh Allen in the Bills’ Week 3 matchup against the Dolphins.

*Watch NFL games LIVE with fuboTV (click for free trial)*

3. Josh Allen connects with Stefon Diggs on at least one TD

The Allen-Diggs tandem is unstoppable.

Stefon Diggs shone brilliantly as Bills quarterback Josh Allen threw for more than 290 yards and four touchdowns for the second week in a row in their big win over the Tennessee Titans. Diggs grabbed 12 of Allen’s throws, gaining 148 yards and three touchdowns. A 46-yard beauty was among those TDs.

This is the performance that shows why Allen is a frontrunner to win the MVP award. To begin the season, Allen has put up two monster performances on national television and has scored a bunch of touchdowns. Of course, Diggs has been a big part of those as well. These two have always had a great connection, and Bills Mafia hopes they can reprise that anew in sunny and humid Miami.

There’s no reason to suggest the contrary. Expect the Allen-Diggs combo to continue churning yardage and points for Buffalo. At least 100+ yards and at least one touchdown is the floor for this partnership this week.

2. Josh Allen gets sacked just once

The Bills offensive line has allowed Josh Allen to be sacked thrice this season. In Week 2, however, it was just the one sack from Titans DE Denico Autry.

On the other end of the pitch, the Miami Dolphins have recorded just two sacks after two weeks. They sacked Mac Jones twice in Week 1 but came up with a big egg against Lamar Jackson in Week 2. Dolphins defensive guys Brandon Jones and Emmanuel Ogbah would want nothing more than to sack this season’s golden boy, but it’ll be extra tough with the Bills offensive line clicking.

Still, Buffalo will probably let one slip through. Allen will get sacked no more than once in this game.

1. Josh Allen torches the Dolphins for a big win

Josh Allen has been on fire to start the 2022 season. He has scored eight touchdowns, averaged 307 air yards per game, and averaged 33 rushing yards per contest. He’s a dual-threat QB that’s just playing better than anyone else on the planet right now.

Can he keep that up against a very confident Dolphins squad that has exceeded expectations so far?

Take note that in the current season, the Bills are first in pass rate over expectation. For their part, the Dolphins are third. The Dolphins, however, allowed Lamar Jackson to wreak havoc via the air and on the ground against them last week. Since Allen is better than Jackson, it sure looks like dark clouds are expected over Hard Rock Stadium on Sunday.

The reality is Allen is more than capable of terrorizing defenders with his legs and his arm. More so, in a key division clash against similarly undefeated opponents, the Bills will not let up.

As fans, though, we want this to be a straight-up shootout between two of the hottest QBs this season. We believe we will get exactly that. Remember that as good as the Bills have been, their secondary has been a glaring weak point. Tagovailoa would be all too happy to exploit it. Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle are likely to have huge games because they should thrive in their matchups against Christian Benford and Kaiir Elam.

On the other end, Allen will look to continue his tight connection with Diggs on top of targeting Isaiah McKenzie and the possibly returning Gabe Davis. There’s also tight end Dawson Knox. Allen has targeted him just seven times so far this season.

With so much innate skill in himself and the Bills also parading a lot of talent around him, Josh Allen should go for a total of 330+ yards against the Dolphins. Expect him to net three touchdowns, too, though don’t put it past the Dolphins to pick him once.

Having said that, Allen will lead the Bills to their third win when the smoke clears. Buffalo should prevail by one score on the road against a confident Dolphins squad.