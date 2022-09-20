The Buffalo Bills easily defeated the Tennessee Titans on Monday night, adding to their fiery start to the 2022 NFL season. A 41-7 victory in Week 2 won’t get them to the Super Bowl just yet, but the Bills have certainly done everything expected of them so far.

The Buffalo Bills are well aware that they will be under the limelight for the duration of the season. Everyone believes they will be playing in the Super Bowl this year, and for good reason.

They will also be heavily featured in national primetime games. This year, in fact, they have six primetime games scheduled, plus one on Thanksgiving and one on Christmas Eve. Their home debut against the Tennessee Titans was one such game, and they certainly showed everyone why they’re Super Bowl favorites.

Here are our four takeaways after the Buffalo Bills’ convincing Week 2 win vs. the Titans.

4. Zero turnovers

Despite a dominant season-opening victory against the Rams, the Bills had one issue in Week 1: turnovers. That issue was resolved against the Titans. Buffalo’s defense and special teams combined for five interceptions.

The Bills offense, on the other hand, had no turnovers. That’s what Buffalo head coach Sean McDermott wanted to see.

The Bills started the game effectively on offense, scoring a touchdown, but it wasn’t a flawless drive. On many first-half passes, QB Josh Allen was actually off-target, including a pitch-and-catch attempt on 3rd & short that he spiked straight into the dirt near his receiver.

Allen ultimately settled down, helped by (who else but) Stefon Diggs, and his final numbers spoke for themselves. Allen completed 26-of-38 passes for 317 yards and four touchdowns. He also had no interceptions and only a single sack. The Bills didn’t really rely on the run until garbage time, but it worked well. They were able to score on six of their first eight drives, giving them an insurmountable 34-7 lead in the middle of the third quarter.

3. Run D was tight

Star Tennessee RB Derrick “King” Henry had nowhere to go against the Bills. The Titans rushing back exploited Buffalo’s defense many times in the past, but that wasn’t the case here. He did score Tennessee’s lone touchdown, but he generally looked poor.

That, however, was not really on Henry himself. The Bills overpowered his offensive line. The Bills dominated the line of scrimmage against the Titans, and Tennessee decided to pull their top rushing back in the third quarter.

Henry finished with just 13 carries for 25 yards on the ground and a goal-line punch in. With 19 minutes remaining in the game, the Titans removed him from the game, along with Ryan Tannehill.

2. Stefon Diggs is wild

The Allen-Diggs tandem crushed the Titans defense.

Josh Allen and Stefon Diggs dissected the Titans in just 3 quarters. pic.twitter.com/G5R0vABf6T — SB Nation (@SBNation) September 20, 2022

While Bills quarterback Josh Allen put up more than 290 yards and four touchdowns for the second game in a row, Stefon Diggs also shone brightly. Diggs caught 12 of those Allen passes for 148 yards and three touchdowns. Among the touchdowns was a 46-yard bomb.

For Allen, this is the performance that underscores how he is a favorite to win the MVP award. Throw out two monster performances on national television to open the season, get a bunch of touchdowns, and let the field follow you. These two have always had a strong bond, but they had the game of their lives on Monday.

For Diggs, this is also a wildly terrific performance that keeps him among the cream of the cream of the crop among the NFL’s receivers.

That was pretty much the narrative of the night. Diggs schooled his defenders, and Allen tracked him down. With wide receiver Gabe Davis out with an ankle injury, Diggs was everything Buffalo needed on the night, and Allen was glad to feed him.

1. Injuries pile up

The Bills went up to 2-0, but it seems to have cost them dearly in terms of healthy personnel.

A terrifying incident occurred just before the conclusion of the first half when Bills cornerback Dane Jackson was put into an ambulance following a severe blow to the head and neck. Meanwhile, Micah Hyde, a safety, also exited the game with a neck injury. Near the start of the fourth quarter, defensive tackle Jordan Phillips and linebacker Matt Milano also departed the game.

There were other injury incidents as well. In the first quarter, center Mitch Morse was rolled up with a bunch of linemen, torquing his elbow in an awkward manner as he landed on the ground. Greg Van Roten took his position until late in the second quarter.

Spencer Brown, the right tackle, came up slowly in the third quarter, gripping his stomach and slumping over in the huddle. He did, however, stay in the game.

The Bills should be concerned with a short week before playing the high-powered and confident Miami Dolphins offense. The Bills are coming in on fire, but with injuries piling up, anything can happen.