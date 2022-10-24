The Green Bay Packers dropped their third straight contest as the Washington Commanders defeated them 23-21.

It was another atrocious performance for Green Bay’s offense, which is led by future Hall Of Famer Aaron Rodgers. The offense only reached the endzone twice, as the Packers’ defense contributed six points with a De’Vondre Campbell pick-six. This was a game that Green Bay needed to end, but they were unable to get it done, continuing their spell.

The Packers’ offense has been very ineffective since the 2nd half of the game against the New York Giants in London. They have struggled to get the run game going and have been unable to have an effective passing attack since trading away star wide receiver, Davante Adams in the offseason. There have been plays where Rodgers misses his target or instances of the receivers dropping passes.

Matt LaFleur and Rodgers need to find a quick fix to their offensive woes, or it will be a long season. Next week won’t be easier for the Pack as they will try to end their losing streak against the 5-1 Buffalo Bills.

With that said, here are three Packers takeaways from their Week 7 loss to the Commanders.

3. Packers need to get a star wide receiver

Green Bay has tried to replace Adams by committee, but seven weeks into the season, it simply isn’t cutting it. Injuries have cut into their already thin depth, with Randall Cobb being placed on the injured reserve. Rookie wideout Christian Watson is also out with a hamstring injury, and the depleted core is not getting the job done.

If Green Bay hopes to reach the postseason, they need to add a wideout. Even when the Packers had Adams, they were always in rumors to acquire another elite wideout. Green Bay never pulled the trigger and is now in the same scenario without Adams. While it may cost draft capital, the Packers need to make a move for a receiver to help Rodgers maximize the final years of his career. If they fail to add another receiver, it will be difficult for Green Bay’s offense to be an elite unit.

2. LaFleur needs to get the run game involved

Every week all the attention points to the miscues in the passing game. However, the rushing attack wasn’t utilized much, which could have taken the pressure off the passing game. It seems like every week, Matt LaFleur and the Packers commit to giving more touches to Aaron Jones and AJ Dillon.

However, Green Bay only rushed 12 times for 38 yards and no touchdowns. Jones had eight carries for 23 yards, and Dillon rushed four times for 15 yards. While the production wasn’t great, they didn’t get much opportunity as the Packers abandoned the run game early.

LaFleur will need to implement more run plays with Jones and Dillon moving forward.

1. Rodgers needs to play better

Rodgers is one of the greatest quarterbacks of all time but has not played at the level we’re used to. Against the Commanders, Rodgers threw for 194 yards for two touchdowns, completing 23 of his 35 passes.

It was another underwhelming game, with a lot of check downs while missing on big passes downfield. There has been no effective deep threat for Green Bay, forcing Rodgers to check it down. It’s not all on the receivers, though, as Rodgers has missed more throws than usual.

Starting in a 3-4 hole isn’t going to be easy, but you can never count out the four-time MVP. If Rodgers can get it going, the Packers could be right back in playoff contention.