Repeating as NBA champions is going to be a tall task for the Denver Nuggets. The Nikola Jokic-led squad will need more rebounding and more shooting from their role players. All of that will start ahead of the Nuggets training camp. But, Mike Malone might see some departures and it may come in either Zeke Nnaji, Peyton Watson, Braxton Key, Vlatko Cancar, or Jay Huff leave the organization.

The Nuggets trade Peyton Watson

Jokic and Murray's contracts are not getting cheaper nor are they getting younger. The team has to let go of developmental projects in the meantime as they try to compete with ferocious teams that are also gunning for an NBA title. Peyton Watson is one of those players that still need to be developed throughout the season. He was only entrusted to play eight minutes on average in 23 games played.

These minutes only netted him 3.3 points per game on 49.2% field goal shooting on all three levels of scoring. A huge testament to his lackluster performances was his free-throw shooting numbers. He still has not gotten the groove of being a threat in the charity strike with his 55% average shooting after getting fouled. There are a lot of things to improve in his arsenal but it may not come in time for a deep playoff push.

Other players who can gladly take his position are Christian Braun, Hunter Tyson, Reggie Jackson, and Justin Holiday. He may get traded for more length, shooting, and wing depth which will be a huge addition to the team.

Denver trades Vlatko Cancar

Waiting around for his recovery is going to be a tough time. Vlatko Cancar recently had surgery on his left knee. He will be out indefinitely and his status for the Nuggets training camp remains questionable. There is not much time the Nuggets have in trying to push for a playoff spot. They can lock the spot in early just like they did last year to prepare for a grueling run to the Larry O'Brien trophy.

Trading away Cancar will be a net positive in both the short-term and long run. The team can get a better screen-setter and rebounder in exchange for a playmaking big man. He did get a career-high average with the team but it just was not enough. His five points per game are unlikely to move the needle in crucial matchups and limited minutes. The injury may also slow him down which is not good for a team that has their eggs on the offensive prowess basket.

Denver trades Braxton Key

Why would anyone trade someone who just recorded a 100% field goal season? Braxton Key is in all accounts not a bad player. But, the main priority heading into the Nuggets training camp would be getting experienced players. The team lost a lot when they gave up Bruce Brown. They need to replace all that playoff experience and championship pedigree through a trade.

Key has not made significantly deep postseason pushes nor played a major role in one. Allowing another team to get him will be good for his development. More than that, his G-League stints prove that he can be of great value to some front offices that still have not used their two-way contract spots. Even if he averages his career-high of 8.6 points per game, intangibles will be hard to replicate.