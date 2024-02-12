Recruit Jaden Smith opts to leave Wolverines after Jim Harbaugh departs

The University of Michigan may have won the national championship when they beat Washington in the title game, but the decision by head coach Jim Harbaugh to leave the Wolverines has cost them a four-star recruit.

Linebacker Jaden Smith had committed to the Wolverines in June, but he has asked for a release from his national letter of intent. The 6-2, 195-pound Smith had been enticed to join the program by Harbaugh, but once the Michigan head coach decided to leave and join the Los Angeles Chargers of the NFL, Smith was no longer interested in attending Michigan and playing for new head coach Sherrone Moore.

Michigan has the No. 15 recruiting class in 2024 and they still have four signees at the linebacker position. Those players include Pittsburgh Central Catholic four-star Cole Sullivan, Belleville (Mich.) four-star Jeremiah Beasley, Nashville Ensworth four-star Mason Curtis and South Park (Pa.) three-star Zach Ludwig are still currently in the mix for Michigan at the position.

Smith tired to take a mature approach in announcing his decision. He thanked Harbaugh and the other Michigan coaches, saying he appreciated spending time with those individuals.

“First off, I’d like to thank God for blessing me with the opportunity to further my education and athletic career,” Smith said on his X post.

“I’d like to thank Coach Harbaugh, Coach Partridge, Coach Minter, Coach Clink, Coach Jay Harbaugh, Coach JB, Coach Roney, Coach Herb and Coach Rick Minter for believing in me. Y’all are family and I hope our football paths cross again in the future.”