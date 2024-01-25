After being hired by the Chargers, Jim Harbaugh may bring a key Michigan football coach with him to LA.

The Los Angeles Chargers enter a new era after hiring Jim Harbaugh as its next head coach. These are exciting times for LA, as the franchise hopes to capitalize on pairing Harbaugh with Justin Herbert. But the team struggled on defense too and it sounds like Harbaugh may have an answer for that problem.

It's expected for head coaches to bring in a plethora of coaches along with them to join their coaching staff. With that being the case, the Chargers may largely benefit, as Jim Harbaugh may bring Michigan football's defensive coordinator, Jesse Minter along with him, according to Jeremy Fowler of ESPN.

“The word is Harbaugh will bring Michigan defensive coordinator Jesse Minter with him. And if Minter takes the lead from Ravens coordinator Mike Macdonald — who was Harbaugh's coordinator at Michigan in 2021 — then the Chargers will be stout in no time.”

Minter is a highly regarded defensive coordinator right now and has potential of becoming a head coach in college or the NFL one day. Michigan football had one of the best defenses in the nation during the 2023 season. It proved to be the difference-maker in the College Football Playoffs.

If Minter joins Jim Harbaugh's staff, the Chargers could be well on their way of becoming competitive once again. Defense was a key issue for Los Angeles, as time and time again we'd see them blow a big lead or something. If Jesse Minter can right the ship on that side of the ball, LA could become a true power house in the AFC West.

With that said, it'll be interesting to see what kind of coaching staff the Chargers will have once Jim Harbaugh starts making some hires. The future is bright in Los Angeles.