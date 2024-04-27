Brock Purdy and the San Francisco 49ers are currently in the midst of what figures to be a highly important offseason as for the future direction of the franchise following their recent run to the Super Bowl, which culminated in a heartbreaking overtime defeat to the Kansas City Chiefs in overtime from Las Vegas, Nevada. Still, on the whole, it was a successful season for the 49ers, who dominated the NFC playoff picture for the majority of the year and gained increased confidence that Purdy can do the things they need their quarterback to do moving forward, especially considering his relative youth.
Of course, it doesn't hurt Purdy's cause that he has some of the most talented skill positional players in the world at his disposal, including wide receiver/running back Swiss Army Knife Deebo Samuel, who strangely enough has found himself the subject of rampant trade rumors dating back the last couple of years despite his continued excellence on the field.
Recently, Samuels himself reportedly dropped a truth bomb on that ongoing speculation, which has continued into this offseason.
“I spoke to Deebo Samuel on the phone and asked his reaction to the 49ers’ drafting of his potential replacement, and to the reports that they explored trading him. ‘I know what’s going on,' he said, ‘but it is what it is. I’m good staying with them. I’m chilling,'” reported Dianna Russini of The Athletic on X, the social media platform formerly referred to as Twitter.
At one point during the 2023 offseason, Samuel had actually openly expressed his desire to move on from the 49ers, but it appears that in the time since, the two sides have smoothed things over, as Samuel continued to perform at a Pro Bowl level for the franchise this past season, resulting in the trip to the Super Bowl.
Where do the 49ers go from here?
Super Bowl losses don't get much more gut wrenching than the two that the 49ers have suffered at the hands of the Chiefs, first during the 2019-20 season, and then most recently this past February from Las Vegas. Both games saw the 49ers relinquish double digit leads and lose in the closing moment, including losing on the very last play of the game this year.
All of this begs the question of just how much a team that is clearly so close to championship glory can actually improve their chances of doing so moving forward. A large part of the equation will be the continued development of Purdy, who has oddly gained a reputation as somewhat of a polarizing player who is either the NFL's best or worst quarterback, depending on who you ask.
Meanwhile, it would benefit the 49ers to get more consistent play from their defense, which struggled throughout much of the 2024 playoffs, as well as some of their skill positional weapons including George Kittle, who was missing in action during most of this most recent Super Bowl.
In any case, the 49ers will look to continue to add to their roster during the ongoing NFL Draft.