The first round of the 2024 NFL Draft saw a few trades, with the Minnesota Vikings pulling off two separate deals. However, the San Francisco 49ers did not trade either one of Brandon Aiyuk or Deebo Samuel despite some rumors circulating ahead of the draft.
But, with Day 2 here and multiple teams expressing interest in those 49ers receivers, there's a big update involving both the Buffalo Bills and New England Patriots, per Mike Giardi of The Boston Sports Journal.
‘Lot of talk about Brandon Aiyuk possibly being moved, but league sources indicate Deebo Samuel is more likely to be traded, and that two of the teams at the top of round two – Buffalo and New England – have interest in the player.'
The Bills and Patriots own the first two picks of Day 2 and the Bills shockingly traded down twice in the first round, bypassing a wide receiver in a surprising turn of events. After trading away Stefon Diggs and seeing Gabe Davis leave, they have a big hole at the position.
The Patriots were also linked to a wide receiver in a ton of mock drafts for the same reasons. They selected North Carolina QB Drake Maye at No. 3 overall and it would be surprising if they didn't grab a wide receiver in one of the next few rounds of the NFL Draft.
49ers have crowded WR room and one of Deebo Samuel or Brandon Aiyuk could be moved
The 49ers entered the NFL Draft with a loaded group of pass catchers. Then, they selected Ricky Pearsall from Florida at No. 31 overall, adding yet another receiver to this position group. The offseason has been full of Brandon Aiyuk rumors as he has reportedly been frustrated with his role and contract. But, Aiyuk did send a text message to John Lynch after they selected Pearsall, who he played with at Arizona State during his college days.
Whether or not they trade Deebo Samuel or Brandon Aiyuk remains to be seen, but there is traction leading up to Day 2 of the NFL Draft. The first round saw plenty of wide receivers get selected, but the Bills or Patriots adding a veteran such as Aiyuk or Samuel would be a big boost to either AFC East team.