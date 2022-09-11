Elijah Mitchell suffers knee injury, ruled out during season opener vs. Bears

The San Francisco 49ers are battling the Chicago Bears in a very wet Soldier Field to open their season. Unfortunately, their starting running back Elijah Mitchell suffered an injury early in the contest that knocked him out of the game. Here’s the latest on the Elijah Mitchell injury for the 49ers and their fans.

Elijah Mitchell injury update

Mitchell wasn’t part of San Fran’s offense midway through the second quarter, and fans were wondering what happened to him. It appears as if Mitchell injured his knee in the second quarter, and took a trip to the locker room without gaining much attention. After missing a couple of drives, the 49ers quickly ruled out Mitchell for the rest of the game.

#SFvsCHI @DignityHealth injury update: RB Elijah Mitchell (knee) is OUT for the remainder of the game. — San Francisco 49ers (@49ers) September 11, 2022

This is bad news for the 49ers, as Mitchell was ruled out rather quickly, indicating that his injury could be serious. Nobody could immediately identify a play in which Mitchell could have picked up the injury which made things a bit more complicated, but there’s a decent chance it was a product of the soggy conditions at Soldier Field this afternoon.

The 49ers have been riding with Jeff Wilson Jr. and Deebo Samuel for the most part in Mitchell’s absence, and that figures to be how the rest of the afternoon goes. Samuel picked up the only touchdown in the first half of that contest on the ground, so San Francisco should be able to make it through the rest of the contest unscathed. But Mitchell’s injury status will certainly be worth watching in the aftermath of this game.