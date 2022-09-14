San Francisco 49ers legend Jerry Rice is not one bit bothered by Trey Lance’s lack of targets on wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk in their Week 1 loss to the Chicago Bears.

There were high expectations on Aiyuk heading into the season, especially after a noteworthy training camp that had people excited about his improvements. That is why it was quite a disappointment when the 24-year-old was just targeted twice against the Bears, recording two receptions and 40 yards.

Rice understands the concerns about the issue, especially with the 49ers losing 19-10, but he emphasized that there are a lot of factors to consider before making any conclusion. Furthermore, Rice is confident Lance is capable of bringing the ball to anyone’s hands.

“Look, it’s only one football to go around. When you got so many weapons like that, it’s like having your own little playground and stuff like that,” Rice said on 95.7 The Game, via Yahoo Sports

“But it’s going to be up to Trey to make the right decisions, so there could be so many things to factor into that. You know what I’m saying? Maybe they decided to take [Aiyuk] away after he made those big catches and all of that, but everybody got to be involved, and everybody has to be on the same page. I think Trey has the ability to get the ball in the hands of his playmakers.”

Jerry Rice has always been supportive of Trey Lance, so it’s no surprise he got the QB’s back despite a rather rough start to his career as the 49ers’ QB1.

Despite the support, though, there will be more pressure on Lance to deliver come Week 2. Many are already calling for the Niners to start Jimmy Garoppolo again after the season-opener, and those calls will only grow louder if he continues to struggles.

Hopefully what Rice has been saying is true and that Lance finally shows it in games that matter.