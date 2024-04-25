The San Francisco 49ers appear to be making some efforts to move up the in the upcoming 2024 NFL Draft. And according to a report, they are using Brandon Aiyuk and Deebo Samuel as potential trade pieces to get a deal done.
Apparently, the 49ers have had talks with several teams, including one that picks in the Top 10, about trading Aiyuk or Samuel in a bid to move up the draft. San Francisco is slated to pick 31st overall after making it all the way to the Super Bowl in the 2023 season.
“The 49ers have had conversations with teams, including with one picking in the top 10, about trading either of their prized wide receivers Brandon Aiyuk or Deebo Samuel in an effort to move up in the first round, per sources,” Dianna Russini of The Athletic reported.
It's not a surprise to see Aiyuk's name in trade rumors, as it has been the case for most of the offseason. Amid the stalled contract negotiations between Aiyuk and the 49ers, there have been a number of trade scenarios floated around for the 26-year-old wideout.
Not to mention that Aiyuk does seem ready to move on from the team if no extension is reached. He recently unfollowed the team on Instagram, as if to put pressure on the 49ers to do something fast.
What's surprising, however, is Samuel's inclusion in the trade rumor since it was only recently reported that the 49ers' top brass reassured him that he won't be moved during or after the NFL Draft, per Mike Silver of the San Francisco Chronicle. For what it's worth, Silver did share an update on Thursday, highlighting that San Francisco “would likely have to be blown away by the offer” in order to consider trading Samuel.
Why will the 49ers trade Brandon Aiyuk or Deebo Samuel?
As mentioned, Brandon Aiyuk is seeking a contract extension and wants a big payday. Meanwhile, Deebo Samuel signed a three-year, $71.55 million extension before the 2022 season. The fact is it will be hard for the 49ers to afford both players, especially with Brock Purdy also set to earn a massive new deal next season when he becomes eligible for it.
Aiyuk is the biggest question mark here, and the 49ers might have plenty of motivation to deal him away. According to Silver, he's seeking “an annual average of well over $25 million and that the 49ers have been reluctant to meet that price.”
Of course the option of dealing Samuel away to make room for Aiyuk is still present as the current rumors suggest. But it remains to be seen what the 49ers would want in return for the 28-year-old wide receiver.
For now, fans can only wait to see what the 49ers will opt to do. Keeping the younger Aiyuk and dealing away Samuel might be the best choice for San Francisco, but clearly, the team won't do a trade just for the sake of it. A deal has to be right and convincing for them, and it's unknown if such an offer will come in the NFL Draft.