Trey Lance has 49ers fans going bonkers over epic preseason debut

Trey Lance is ready to take over for the San Francisco 49ers. If there were any doubts about that, the young QB erased all of them on Friday against the Green Bay Packers.

During the first quarter of the preseason contest, Lance didn’t waste any time showing everyone that he is up to the challenge of leading the 49ers. He found Danny Gray running through the edge of the left field, and he didn’t hesitate throwing the ball.

It was a perfect throw for Lance, and an equally great reception for Gray, that ended up as a 76-yard touchdown for the 49ers.

TREY LANCE HIT HIM IN STRIDE 76-yard bomb for the @49erspic.twitter.com/vX6MpRnuN1 — NFL on CBS 🏈 (@NFLonCBS) August 13, 2022

Here’s another look at the incredible play:

Even better, Trey Lance grabbed the touchdown ball for his rookie teammate as they celebrated the play. Now that’s an MVP move.

Heads up play by #49ers Trey Lance to grab rookie Danny Gray’s first touchdown ball of his career pic.twitter.com/WmqiU0s6DK — Brad (@Graham_SFN) August 13, 2022

While it’s only a small sample size, 49ers fans were naturally hyped up about it. The team moved on from Jimmy Garoppolo, who was fresh from leading them to the conference championship in 2021. Naturally, there were doubts whether Trey Lance was ready or not. By the looks of it, though, there was no reason for fans to panic all along.

Here are some of the best reactions on Lance’s performance from around NFL Twitter. Of course fans were excited to see more from the youngster.

TREY LANCE IS HIM pic.twitter.com/t36w36Kb4T — Alex 👨‍🍳 (@SadNinersFan_) August 13, 2022

TREY LANCE HOME RUN!!!! pic.twitter.com/8mID9GoOVp — Sourdeath Sam (@SourdeathSam) August 13, 2022

Media: 49ers best chance to win is with Jimmy G

Trey Lance: pic.twitter.com/xYplB2v5XO — John Chapman (@JL_Chapman) August 13, 2022

It might be too early to celebrate, but 49ers fans certainly got another reason to be optimistic about their future with Lance leading the way.

Not to overreact to Trey Lance preseason game, but if you prorate his numbers over a full season, you get 432/540

86 passing touchdowns

0 interceptions

9936 passing yards — THE Monday Morning Quarterblack (@TheMMQBL) August 13, 2022

First half analysis. Trey Lance is built different AND has that dawg in him. I’ve seen enough. — Jason Aponte (@JasonAponte2103) August 13, 2022