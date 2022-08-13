fbpx
Connect with us

NFL

Trey Lance has 49ers fans going bonkers over epic preseason debut

San Francisco 49ers, Trey Lance

Trey Lance is ready to take over for the San Francisco 49ers. If there were any doubts about that, the young QB erased all of them on Friday against the Green Bay Packers.

During the first quarter of the preseason contest, Lance didn’t waste any time showing everyone that he is up to the challenge of leading the 49ers. He found Danny Gray running through the edge of the left field, and he didn’t hesitate throwing the ball.

It was a perfect throw for Lance, and an equally great reception for Gray, that ended up as a 76-yard touchdown for the 49ers.

Here’s another look at the incredible play:

Even better, Trey Lance grabbed the touchdown ball for his rookie teammate as they celebrated the play. Now that’s an MVP move.

While it’s only a small sample size, 49ers fans were naturally hyped up about it. The team moved on from Jimmy Garoppolo, who was fresh from leading them to the conference championship in 2021. Naturally, there were doubts whether Trey Lance was ready or not. By the looks of it, though, there was no reason for fans to panic all along.

Here are some of the best reactions on Lance’s performance from around NFL Twitter. Of course fans were excited to see more from the youngster.

It might be too early to celebrate, but 49ers fans certainly got another reason to be optimistic about their future with Lance leading the way.

Chiefs, Len Dawson
JUST IN:
Related Topics