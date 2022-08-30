True reason a Jimmy Garoppolo trade never materialized for 49ers

For much of the offseason the general belief was that Jimmy Garoppolo’s days with the San Francisco 49ers were numbered. The team has committed to Trey Lance as their QB1, so there’s simply no room for another starter-quality quarterback on the roster. With that said, it goes without saying that the whole NFL was shocked after Garoppolo and the Niners agreed on a restructured one-year deal.

Even more interesting was the fact that Garoppolo’s new deal–worth $6.5 million in base salary, another $500,000 in roster bonuses and up to $9 million in playtime bonuses–has no-trade and no-tag clauses.

According to Jeremy Fowler of ESPN, however, the 49ers have plenty of reasons why they were unable to trade Garoppolo and decided to keep him instead. In speaking with executives around the NFL, there just wasn’t much trade interest in the veteran quarterback since those teams who want him would rather get him after he was released.

Not to mention that he’s not really a “must-have QB” for teams.

With that said, the 49ers opted to retain him on a new deal, giving them not only a reliable second option but also some sort of insurance should Lance struggle adjusting to the QB1 role.

Asked few NFL execs their take on Garoppolo staying in S.F. A few themes: *Gives 49ers a really good No. 2

*Insurance policy for Trey Lance

*Garoppolo market/interest was predicated on him being released, which hurt leverage.

*Wasn't considered a must-have QB for teams — Jeremy Fowler (@JFowlerESPN) August 29, 2022

It remains to be seen how Jimmy Garoppolo’s return will affect the team, though it is quite clear the pressure is on Trey Lance to deliver.

If anything, though, the decision at least ensures the 49ers will remain competitive throughout the season regardless of what happens to Lance.