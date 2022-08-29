Jimmy Garoppolo agrees to restructured 1-year deal to stay with 49ers

The San Francisco 49ers and quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo agreed to a restructured one-year contract on Monday. The new deal will keep Garoppolo in San Francisco for the 2022 season while making him the highest-paid backup quarterback in the NFL. Adam Schefter indicates the deal is a one-year contract worth $6.5 million, but incentives can see it reach as high as $16 million.

Jimmy Garoppolo and the 49ers agreed to a restructured one-year contract that will keep the QB in San Francisco this season, per sources. The contract contains no-trade and no-tag clauses, assuring Garoppolo will remain in SF this season and have the freedom to leave in 2023. pic.twitter.com/2tj0dDGgN9 — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) August 29, 2022

The plan going forward will be for Garoppolo to find a new team in 2023, but he’ll serve as the backup to Trey Lance in 2022.

The decision for Garoppolo to stay put comes as a major shock. Jimmy G was widely expected to be traded during the 2022 NFL offseason, yet nothing ever materialized. Various teams were linked with a move for Garoppolo, including the Cleveland Browns, but in the end, he’ll be sticking around for another year with the 49ers.

Garoppolo’s new contract with the 49ers includes a no-tag clause as well as a no-trade clause, meaning the 49ers won’t be able to use the franchise tag on the star quarterback next season, nor will they be able to trade him without his permission.

Comp update: Jimmy Garoppolo’s one-year restructured deal is worth $6.5 million in base, fully guaranteed, per sources. He has another total of $500k in roster bonuses. He also has playtime bonuses that can boost it another nearly $9M. So, one year, $7M, up to just shy of $16M. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) August 29, 2022

He’ll make $6.5 million in base salary and another $500,000 in roster bonuses under the terms of his new deal, setting him up to hit free agency after this season. Prior to restructuring his deal, Garoppolo was due to make $25.6 million this season, including $24.2 million in base salary.

The new contract makes clear that the 49ers consider Lance as the face of the franchise going forward, but also leaves them with the most capable backup in the league in case something happens to the second-year QB.

Last season, Garoppolo led the 49ers to the NFC Championship game. On the year, the 30-year-old threw 20 touchdowns and 12 interceptions, while racking up 3,810 yards across 15 games, leading the team to a 9-6 record in games he started.