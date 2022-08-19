The time has come for Trey Lance. After so much anticipation, it seems clear that the San Francisco 49ers are finally prepared to hand over the reins to their highly-touted young quarterback. This also means that Jimmy Garoppolo’s tenure with the Niners is now all but over.

Or is it?

Despite constant trade rumors, Garoppolo still remains with the team at this point in the offseason. He’s set to pocket a whopping $24.2 million this coming season, and it doesn’t seem likely that San Francisco is willing to take such a big cap hit for the embattled QB. For some reason, however, 49ers CEO Jed York appears to be open to this very prospect.

Speaking to Tim Kawakami of The Athletic, York reiterated that he’s going to be supporting whatever decision general manager John Lynch and head coach Kyle Shanahan make with regard to the team’s roster:

“I’ve said this before, you can’t have enough good quarterbacks and good football players,” York said. “I’m not going to get into roster discussions and what John (Lynch) and Kyle (Shanahan) want to do, but I will support them in sort of anything that they want to make this team as good as it can possibly be.”

York then dropped a surprising truth bomb on how he would be willing to keep Jimmy Garoppolo on the team:

“I watched it with Joe (Montana) and Steve (Young) and I realize the salary cap is different today than having no salary cap. But we’ve said it before: We’re happy to keep Jimmy,” York continued. “We’re happy to have him on the roster. And if that’s the case, then that’s the case.”

It doesn’t sound like keeping Jimmy is the first option for York, but it is clear that he’s not going to make any drastic moves in order to offload the 30-year-old quarterback. At this point, you have to wonder if there’s really a chance that Garoppolo ends up staying in San Francisco beyond the offseason.