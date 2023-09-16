The San Francisco 49ers and Los Angeles Rams have played 148 times since meeting in 1950, per The Football Database. And right now, we find ourselves in the middle of a high point of this rivalry. Both teams made the Super Bowl within the last five years. The Rams got over the hump two seasons ago. The 49ers are arguably the favorites across the entire league to make it back and eventually win the Super Bowl this year. As the two NFC West rivals get set for matchup 149 this weekend, let's look at the history behind this battle for California.

49ers vs. Rams history

Across the over 70 years of history these two teams have together, the San Francisco 49ers lead the all-time series 77-68-3. The teams first played in 1950, four years after the 49ers were founded in 1946. The Los Angeles Rams are the older team, having first been founded in 1936. That showed in the early decades of the rivalry. It was all Rams as the older franchise repeatedly showed up their younger rivals. Each team has had its rises and falls, though, as the 49ers gained steam in the late 1980s and 1990s, with the Rams taking some back in the 2000s before a broadly even series throughout the last decade and a half.

Live and breathe the NFL? 🚨 Get viral NFL graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Between the two teams, they have combined for seven Super Bowl titles and 12 appearances. They are two of the NFL's most storied franchises, their greatness spanning throughout every era of the league. And both teams are good again, as they get set to face off this weekend.

49ers vs. Rams stats

Some impressive stretches of domination define the Rams and 49ers rivalry. The Rams jumped on the upstart team from the Bay Area throughout the first decade of play. This culminated in a humiliating 1958 season series for the 49ers in which they lost first by 30 and then by 49 in a 56-7 game that is still the biggest blowout between these two teams in NFL history. The Rams would extend their domination well throughout the first two decades of the rivalry. Across 1970-1975, the Rams took ten straight games in the series, their longest win streak.

But although the Rams won NFL championships and made Super Bowls early in the days of this rivalry, the tides would turn. In the 1980s, the 49ers began their charge towards history. With Bill Walsh and Joe Montana leading things, they began to rack up Super Bowl wins. Not to mention wins over their rivals from southern California. In 1987, the 49ers got revenge for their 1958 humiliation, winning 48-0 to make their biggest win in the series. And from 1990 to 1998, they won 17 straight games over the Rams on their way to Super Bowl numbers four and five.

49ers vs. Rams today

Today, the rivalry is as healthy as it's ever been. After over 20 years in St. Louis, the Rams are back in L.A. In doing so, bragging rights between northern and southern California are back on the table. Kyle Shanahan and Sean McVay provide a high level of pedigree to the sidelines. And both teams have high expectations for this year again. The Rams are coming off a convincing win over fellow division rivals Seattle.

Meanwhile, the 49ers absolutely smoked the Pittsburgh Steelers in their Week 1 matchup. The NFC West has been the deepest division in football for over a decade now. Which team will take control of the division early? While the 49ers are the early favorites, a Rams win would cement the NFC West as another slugfest this season.