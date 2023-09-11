Brock Purdy is proving his rookie season last year with the San Francisco 49ers wasn't a fluke. Purdy threw two touchdown passes in the 49ers' emphatic 30-7 road win over the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday.

Although Purdy's two touchdown passes weren't an eye-popping achievement, he made NFL history under the radar, per ESPN senior NFL insider Adam Schefter.

“Brock Purdy is the first quarterback in NFL history to win each of his first six career regular-season starts and throw at least two touchdown passes in each start. Purdy also is the first quarterback in NFL history with with a passer rating of 95 or higher in each of his first six career regular-season starts,” Schefter tweeted.

The fact Purdy was coming off offseason elbow surgery made the achievements more impressive. Bear in mind Brock Purdy injured his elbow in the 49ers' loss to the Philadelphia Eagles in the 2022 NFC Championship Game. Nevertheless, the 49ers made a deep postseason run despite their injury woes at quarterback during the regular season. Unheralded Brock Purdy rose to the occasion and took the NFL by storm in his rookie year in 2022.

The 49ers' decision to trade Trey Lance to the Dallas Cowboys sent a clear message: Brock Purdy is clearly San Francisco's starting quarterback moving forward. GM John Lynch's decision to go with Purdy has paid impressive dividends this early in the season.

Brock Purdy will square off against Matthew Stafford, another quarterback coming off an injury-plagued 2022, next week. Will Purdy continue his hot streak against the Los Angeles Rams next weekend? It will be interesting to find out.