The Washington Wizards franchise has been around for over 60 years now. Its first season in the NBA was all the way back in the 1961-62 season when the team was called the Chicago Packers.

Despite being around for such a long time, the Wizards haven't accomplished as much as some of the other older NBA franchises, such as the Boston Celtics and Los Angeles Lakers. The Wizards have won just one title, and that was all the way back in the year 1978. And the Wizards have made the NBA Finals a mere four times, with their most recent NBA Finals appearance being in 1979, the year after Washington won its first and only title.

While the Wizards are from the most successful franchise in the NBA, they've had successful stints over the years, most recently during the late 2010s when they were led by John Wall and Bradley Beal. And the Wizards have made plenty of great trades over their six-plus-decade existence, as some of the best players in franchise history were acquired via trade, such as Elvin Hayes and Chris Webber.

With all of that said, let's rank the five best trades in the history of the Washington Wizards franchise:

5. Wizards trade for Antawn Jamison

In June of 2004, the Washington Wizards traded Jerry Stackhouse, Christian Laettner, and Devin Harris to the Dallas Mavericks in exchange for Antawn Jamison.

Jamison made two All-Star teams in his six seasons with the Wizards and averaged 20.8 points, 8.9 rebounds, 1.8 assists, and 1.1 steals per game across 421 total regular-season games played with the franchise (419 starts).

His best season as a Wizard came during the 2008-09 season, his final full season with the team. Jamison averaged 22.2 points per game during the regular season and shot 46.8 percent from the field and 35.1 percent from behind the three-point arc.

Jamison's stint with the Wizards came to an end in February 2010 when the team traded him to the Cleveland Cavaliers. The Cavaliers traded for Jamison with the hope that he would help LeBron James and the Cavs win the 2010 NBA title. This didn't come to fruition, though, as the Cavaliers were eliminated by Paul Pierce, Ray Allen, Kevin Garnett, and the Boston Celtics in the second round of the 2010 postseason.

Jamison then went on to spend two more seasons with the Cavaliers and then played two seasons with the Los Angeles Clippers before retiring from the NBA following the 2013-14 season at the age of 37. He averaged 3.8 points and 2.5 rebounds per game with the Clippers during the 2013-14 regular season.

4. Wizards trade for Greg Ballard

Back in 1977, the Washington Wizards traded Truck Robinson and a first-round pick to the Atlanta Hawks in exchange for Greg Ballard and Tom Henderson.

Ballard spent eight of his 11 seasons in the NBA as a member of the Wizards franchise. He averaged 13.5 points, 6.4 rebounds, 2.4 assists, and 1.2 steals per game in 643 total regular-season games with the franchise (316 starts).

His best season as a Wizard came during the 1981-82 season. Ballard averaged a career-high 18.8 points and 8.0 rebounds per game during the regular season while shooting 47.5 percent from the field and 40.9 percent from behind the three-point arc. Interestingly, though, Ballard didn't make the All-Star team this season.

Ballard was an important part of the 1979 Wizards team that made it all the way to the NBA Finals. His best series of the 1979 postseason came in the Eastern Conference Finals against the San Antonio Spurs. He averaged 12.0 points and 6.9 rebounds per game off the Washington bench, and the Wizards went on to win the series in seven games.

Once Ballard's stint with Washington came to an end following the 1984-85 seasons, he went on to play for two more teams — the Golden State Warriors and Seattle Supersonics — over the next three seasons before retiring from the NBA at the age of 34.

For our discussion on Wemby's potential to surpass LeBron, listen below:

3. Wizards trade for Moses Malone

In 1986, the Washington Wizards traded Cliff Robinson and Jeff Ruland to the Philadelphia 76ers in exchange for Moses Malone, Terry Catledge, and two first-round picks.

Malone was a bit long in the tooth during his two-season stint in Washington, as he was in his early 30s at this point. But Malone was still one of the best centers in the league. He made the All-Star team in each of his two seasons with the Wizards and averaged 22.2 points, 11.2 rebounds, and 1.1 blocks per game across 152 total regular-season games with Washington (148 starts).

Malone's Wizards teams experienced some collective success, too. Washington made the playoffs in both seasons that Malone was with the team. The Wizards never made it past the first round of the playoffs, though, as they were eliminated by the Detroit Pistons in the first round of the 1987 postseason and the first round of the 1988 postseason.

Once Malone's stint with the Wizards ended following the 1987-88 season, he played for four teams — the Atlanta Hawks, Milwaukee Bucks, Philadelphia 76ers, and San Antonio Spurs — over the next seven seasons before retiring from the NBA after the 1994-95 season at the age of 39.

2. Wizards trade for Chris Webber

In 1994, the Washington Wizards traded Tom Gugliotta and three first-round picks to the Golden State Warriors in exchange for Chris Webber.

Webber's stint in Washington wasn't very long, as he spent just four seasons with the franchise, but in this short time, he proved himself to be one of the best players in the history of the franchise. He made one All-Star team in his four seasons in Washington and averaged 20.9 points, 9.7 rebounds, 4.4 assists, 1.6 steals, and 1.7 blocks per game in 212 total regular-season games with the franchise (210 starts).

Webber's best season with the Wizards came during the 1996-97 season, his third season in Washington, as he averaged 20.1 points, 10.3 rebounds, 4.6 assists, and 1.9 blocks per game during the regular season and was named to the All-Star team.

For as great as Webber was during his Wizards tenure, he didn't reach his prime until he joined the Sacramento Kings later in the decade. Webber made four All-Star teams in his seven seasons in Sacramento and was arguably the best power forward in the league for much of his time with the team.

After his Kings stint ended midway through the 2004-05 regular season, Webber played for three different teams over the next four seasons. His last season in the NBA was the 2007-08 season. Webber played nine games with the Warriors during the 2007-08 regular season.

1. Wizards trade for Elvin Hayes

In 1972, the Washington Wizards made the best trade in the history of the franchise. They traded Jack Marin to the Houston Rockets for Elvin Hayes.

Hayes accomplished so much during his nine-season stint with the franchise, both from an individual and collective standpoint. He made the All-Star team in eight of his nine seasons with the franchise and averaged 21.3 points, 12.7 rebounds, and 2.4 blocks per game in 731 total regular-season games with the Wizards.

But, most importantly, Hayes was an invaluable member of the 1977-78 Wizards team that went on to win the NBA title. Hayes played well throughout the 1978 playoffs, but he was particularly great in the NBA Finals against the Seattle Supersonics, who were led by star point guard Dennis Johnson.

Hayes averaged 20.7 points, 11.9 rebounds, 1.4 assists, 1.6 steals, and 2.0 blocks per game during the championship series, and the Wizards went on to win in seven games. Hayes didn't receive the Finals MVP award, though. Wes Unseld won the award after averaging 9.0 points and 11.7 rebounds in the NBA Finals.

If it weren't for Hayes' contributions on both ends of the floor, it's likely that the Wizards wouldn't have won the 1978 NBA title and would still be ringless. He should be remembered as arguably the greatest player to ever play for the franchise.