After going down to the wire with the Washington Wizards less than a week ago, the Philadelphia 76ers demolished them in a huge home victory. The Sixers nearly won by 50 points, settling for a 146-101 win.

Joel Embiid (34 points, 11 rebounds, six assists, two steals) and Tyrese Maxey (24 points, six assists) completely owned the game and got some notable help from Patrick Beverley and Marcus Morris Sr., who each scored 12 points off the bench and shot a combined 9-12 from the field. Kyle Kuzma had a decent game with 21 points and nine rebounds but he was not equipped to keep pace with the offensive explosion from the Sixers. No one else would with that roster, either, to be fair.

The Sixers played pretty much the opposite game as they did the last time they saw the Wizards. They shot the ball very efficiently, got contributions from multiple players and did a good job with their transition defense. Let's dive into the film.

5. Quick decisions, Tobi!

The crazy Tobias Harris stat going around Sixers Twitter/X during the game was that he has never drawn a charge as a Sixer. Tonight may not have been the first time he has ever done it but it was a rare night where Harris had more assists (six) than shots (five). Harris faded into the background as Embiid and Maxey took control of the game.

One of Harris' best plays of the night came when he and Embiid got into a quick give-and-go/dribble handoff sequence at the top of the key. The Wizards' base defense for this game was to essentially put two defenders near the elbow to make sure Embiid couldn’t waltz to the rim. They did an alright job of that, at least, but it gave Philly better shots from deep than they got during warmups.

Harris is so quick to make the read that no one can even get a hand up to contest De'Anthony Melton in time. He doesn’t even dribble after getting the pass back from Embiid. These are the types of plays Harris needs to try to make regularly — and the situations the coaching staff needs to put him in.

4. Zone buster

Embiid said after the Sixers' last home win over the Wizards that getting to the middle is the best way to beat a zone defense. That usually means getting the ball to the middle in between the guards and the center. Embiid showed on one possession that that’s not always the case.

Morris has the ball on the wing as Embiid tries to establish a position in the post. The Wizards load up so much to his side that Beverley is open just one pass away. Corey Kispert pretty much has to tag Embiid there or else it opens up space for him to attack Danilo Gallinari one-on-one. PatBev does the right thing and works his way up the arc to get himself more open and Morris makes the easy pass to him.

Bilal Coulibaly does a good job of taking away Beverley's passing lane to Maxey in the corner, which deters a second option if Beverley doesn’t like the shot he gets. But in this case, he loves it. Kispert closes out very cautiously, so as not to allow PatBev to drive right by him. All that does is give him room to fire away.

3. Nifty Nico

Nicolas Batum recorded just a single assist in this game but it was a dandy.

Coming off of a dribble handoff-esque screen from Embiid, Batum surveys the floor and gets the opportunity to dish a pass to a cutting Melton, who recognizes that Jordan Poole is too busy watching the ball in case he needs to help Kuzma. He ends up not needing to with Kuzma eventually getting back in front of Batum. But that moment of uncertainty is all the Sixers need to score again.

Since Batum isn’t tipping off where he's throwing the pass, Tyus Jones does a little jump dance in case he fires out to the perimeter. Maxey is there in the corner and he wouldn’t want to let him get an open shot. Batum lasers the pass with pristine precision.

2. Same-hand, same-foot sweetness

Maxey did most of his damage on the night by firing away from deep. His most notable drives of the game included the bucket he scored over Mike Muscala, whose NBA fate is forever linked to him, and this bucket early in the second quarter.

The reason smaller guys like Maxey can finish in the paint at an efficient level is because they can get off their floaters and/or layups in a variety of ways. Like a baseball pitcher's arsenal, the speed, angle and timing of how they dart ahead can allow them to get one by the opposition. Here, Maxey changes his pace to drive and uncorks a layup where he launches off of the foot on the same side as his shooting hand.

By going off of his right foot on the right side, Maxey throws off the timing the defense is looking for. Patrick Baldwin Jr. isn’t able to slow down and gives him a free throw because of it. Deni Avdija is ready to swat the layup away until it gets released before he can make a jump for it. This is the type of craftiness that allows you to average 27.0 points per game.

1. At least one Philly team can throw a touchdown

Have we as a collective NBA fandom decided yet to dub Furkan Korkmaz as the Jason Williams of his generation? It would not be hard to convince a non-basketball fan that Korkmaz was one of the better players of his era thanks to the unreal highlight reel he has put together over his career. This assist to Jaden Springer is going in there, preferably early.

Late in the game, well after the outcome was decided, Mo Bamba blocked shot. The ball ricocheted off the backboard to Jules Bernard, who tried to kick it back out to Baldwin. Korkmaz shot his hands up to intercept the pass. Springer recognizes the breakaway scoring opportunity and Korkmaz delivers an absolutely marvelous hook pass.

From the level of his hips on one block to right into Springer's hands on the opposite block on the other side of the court, this was placed perfectly. Springer does a nice job of going up strong and keeping his stride to the bucket.

What makes plays like this so special is the consideration that it's rarely something that gets practiced. I'm sure Korkmaz and the Sixers run scrimmages where they’re specifically looking to push the pace but how often does he work on this pass? It's a work of art, as are many garbage-time Korkmaz plays.