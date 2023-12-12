The super easy portion of the Sixers' schedule continued with their second matchup against the Wizards in three games.

The Philadelphia 76ers (15-7) looked to make it three straight wins as they faced the Washington Wizards (3-19) for the second time in three games. The Sixers did just that as they cruised to victory. It was just too easy for them as their beatdown ended with a final score of 146-101.

Let's break down the Sixers' win over the Wizards.

Sixers player notes:

Joel Embiid: 34 points, 10 rebounds, 6 assists, 2 steals, 14-20 FG shooting

Embiid played through knee soreness, looking perfectly fine throughout his 30 minutes of action. The Wizards knew he could cook anyone he wanted at any given moment and put numerous defenders around him at nearly all times. He let the game come to him beautifully, making the right passes when he was doubled but going for his own looks when he had a one-on-one matchup.

It was evident by some of the wild passes he threw, none of which helped the Sixers, that this had the vibe of scrimmage for Embiid. Funny business and seven turnovers didn’t get in the way of securing one of the easiest victories he'll get all season.

Tyrese Maxey: 24 points, 1 rebound, 6 assists, 8-13 FG shooting

Maxey went 3-3 from deep in the first two minutes of the game and didn’t let up. In his 25 minutes of action, he put on a shooting clinic and provided some of the playmaking that helped his team follow his lead. This game can serve as a perfect example of how can be Embiid's ideal sidekick and a good lead man when the big fella sits.

Wizards player notes:

Kyle Kuzma: 21 points, 9 rebounds, 1 assist, 9-17 FG shooting

Kuzma gave the Wizards a smidge of life by scoring often in the paint. He bullied his way to the rack all game long and looked mostly competent. It was as if he existed on a different plane from this horrid team.

Game recap:

1st half

With Daniel Gafford inactive due to a right hip contusion, the Wizards' lack of size was greatly exposed. Even though he was listed as questionable to play due to left knee soreness, it looked like Embiid would have the easiest time scoring he would ever have — which is saying a lot given how easily he scored against Washington just last week.

Sixers legend Mike Muscala got the start in Gafford's place and guarded Embiid. De'Anthony Melton guarded Poole while Nicolas Batum guarded Kuzma. Washington of course had to keep its help defenders close to the paint, opening up space for Embiid to assist shooters. Maxey hit a trio of triples to help Philly go up 12-0 in less than two minutes. The Wizards finally prevented a field goal….by sending Tobias Harris to the foul line, where he scored a measly two points.

The Sixers kept scoring at will to go up 19-2 at one point while Embiid stuck a pair of fouls on Muscala, sending in Danilo Gallinari. Kelly Oubre Jr. was the first forward subbed into the game, following Patrick Beverley subbing in for Maxey. Marcus Morris Sr. was the next forward to sub in, though Nurse also got Maxey back in at the same time, which helped minimize his shortcomings. He still committed a pair of fouls, though.

Beverley had his own hat trick of threes in the first quarter. Robert Covington got his first minutes of the game to start the second quarter. Maxey led the lineup with him, PatBev, Oubre and Paul Reed and stayed aggressive. His drives set up opportunities to score for everyone as he helped push the lead into the 20s.

The Sixers' defense forced a few bad passes and made sharp, decisive rotations. This wasn’t the most impressive opponent to do it against but it's a step in the right direction. One area they took a step back in, though, was rebounding, as the Wizards stuck with their misses and collected some OREBs. For that to be their main weakness was fine, though, especially with how easy it was for them to score.

Philly found its way to fast breaks that ended with such buckets as Tobias Harris lobbing to Batum for a layup and Maxey bobbling a catch and still having enough time to make a corner three. The Sixers went up by 34 freaking points because Washington had absolutely no clue what do to on defense.

The Sixers led 75-46 at halftime.

2nd half

The Sixers didn’t let their gigantic halftime lead stop them from buttoning up the Wizards' offense in transition. Washington played more evenly with Philly to start the half but didn’t catch the hosts sleepwalking. Embiid and Maxey got to work in their two-man game and Embiid, at least when he wasn’t trolling with flashy passes to the stands, made some good passes, including a snappy wrap-around pass to a cutting Batum for a short jumper.

Maxey and Embiid continued the Sixers' scoring assault by getting buckets on Muscala. I'm sure they whispered “thank you” on their respective fast-break layup and jumper from the mid-range. Moose got back at them by snagging an offensive rebound and drawing a foul. He then hit a Bricken for Chicken, cementing his status as a Philadelphia icon. He shoots 84 percent from the foul line for his career, so I am inclined to believe he just wanted to be even more beloved. It worked.

It was so easy for the Sixers that Melton misfired on a pocket pass, Embiid snagged it with one hand and he still got a wide-open dunk. They went back and forth with their advantage being above or below 30 points as Embiid checked out before the third quarter ended. A quick scoring outburst from Morris made things even worse for Washington as the deficit reached 45 at the end of the third quarter.

The Sixers started emptying the bench with Jaden Springer, Furkan Korkmaz and Danuel House Jr. coming in with just under 10 minutes left. Mo Bamba followed shortly thereafter, playing in a two-center lineup with Reed for a bit before K.J. Martin came in.

Random rumblings:

The crowd at the Wells Fargo Center was not a fan of Scott Foster and friends but it was a fan of Muscala. “We love you, Mike!” could be heard numerous times during the game.

The headband is a great look for Reed, especially with his short hair.

The Sixers' cakewalk schedule continues on Wednesday with a matchup against the Detroit Pistons, who have lost 20 straight games.