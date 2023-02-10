Five-star prospect Naasir Cunningham has been highly impressive this season with Overtime Elite. Cunningham’s efforts have now earned him an offer from head coach Jon Calipari and Kentucky.

Cunningham confirmed Kentucky’s offer on his personal Twitter account. The Overtime Elite star forward has also received offers from schools such as Duke, Kansas, Arkansas, UCLA and many more.

Naasir Cunningham plays for the Cold Hearts, one of the six teams that currently comprises Overtime Elite. On the season, he has averaged 14.1 points, 5.6 rebounds, 2.4 assists and 1.9 steals per game. When Cunningham joined the league, he become the first player to accept a scholarship over a salary in Overtime Elite history.

By accepting a scholarship, Cunningham has preserved his amateur eligibility and will be eligible to play at the collegiate level. If he does choose to play at the college level, Cunningham will have ample opportunities to choose from; including Kentucky.

Alongside being a five-star prospect, Cunningham is ranked as the third-best prospect in the 2024 recruiting class by 247Sports. He is one of just four players to get a 99 rating – the highest rating achievable – by 247Sports.

Cunningham came to Overtime Elite to improve his game and prove he belongs in the highest levels of basketball. He has caught the eye of colleges and coaches across the country. Now, Calipari and Kentucky have their sights set on the 6’7″ forward.

Cunningham will look to finish out his season with the Cold Hearts strong. He has shown he is an upper echelon prospect. Kentucky is hoping that someday soon Cunningham will be rocking a Wildcats jersey.