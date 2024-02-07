Tyrese Maxey was added to the injury report ahead of the 76ers' matchup with the Warriors due to an illness.

The Philadelphia 76ers are juggling a load of injuries as they approach the All-Star break in the 2023-24 season. Joel Embiid's meniscus issue is the biggest injury plaguing the Sixers but numerous other starters have missed a heap of games. Now, Tyrese Maxey is in jeopardy of missing Philly's upcoming home game against the Golden State Warriors.

Maxey was added to the injury report and is now listed as questionable due to illness. He was not in attendance at the 76ers' morning shootaround. Tobias Harris recently dealt with an illness but has since returned and is not listed on the injury report. He would be the team's only starter to suit up against the Warriors if Maxey is ruled out.

Tyrese Maxey recently missed three games due to an ankle injury but dropped a career-best 51 points in his return, which he pushed to make due to the many injuries leaving the 76ers shorthanded. Philly has slid to fifth in the Eastern Conference as Embiid and others continue to deal with injuries.

Against the Warriors, the 76ers will be without Embiid, Nico Batum (left hamstring strain), De'Anthony Melton (back; lumbar spine stress response) and Robert Covington (left knee bone bruise) against the Warriors. Some good news for Philly is that Paul Reed, who has started in place of Embiid and played through sickness, is feeling much better.

For Golden State, Chris Paul and Gary Payton II remain sidelined due to a left hand fracture and left hamstring strain respectively. Andrew Wiggins (left ankle contusion) is listed as probable and Draymond Green (right knee contusion) is listed as questionable.