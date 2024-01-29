Will Joel Embiid suit-up for the 76ers as they visit Portland?

We've got another betting prediction and pick coming at you as we head to the NBA for a cross-conference matchup as the slate wraps up on the West Coast. The Philadelphia 76ers (29-15) will take on the Portland Trail Blazers (13-32)* as both teams try to come back after recent losses. Check out our NBA odds series for our 76ers-Trail Blazers prediction and pick.

The Philadelphia 76ers are currently second in the Atlantic Division and third overall in the Eastern Conference. Following a six-game winning streak that saw Joel Embiid score 70 points in a game, the 76ers have now dropped back-to-back contests against the Pacers and Nuggets. They'll be in a tough spot trying to get their first win on this current road trip.

The Portland Trail Blazers are currently last in their division and they're the 14-seed in the Western standings. They've notched just three wins over their last 10 games and will be coming into this one after hosting the Chicago Bulls as underdogs the night prior. They're also hoping to bounce back after a bad loss to the last-place Spurs and avoid falling to last-place themselves.

Here are the NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NBA Odds: 76ers-Trail Blazers Odds

Philadelphia 76ers: -9.5 (-112)

Moneyline: -450

Portland Trail Blazers: +9.5 (-108)

Moneyline: +350

Over: 223 (-110)

Under: 223 (-110)

How to Watch 76ers vs. Trail Blazers

Time: 10:00 p.m. ET/ 7:00 p.m. PT

TV: NBA TV, NBA League Pass

Stream: fuboTV (Click for free trial)

Why The 76ers Could Cover The Spread/Win

The Philadelphia 76ers capped-off a winning streak of six games with a career 70-point performance from Joel Embiid, but they haven't been able to find another win since. For the fourth-straight season, Joel Embiid was ruled out in Philadelphia's game at Denver. Fans weren't able to see Embiid square off against Nikola Jokic and it came as a surprise to see him scratched so close to the game tipping off. We're still waiting to see whether he'll be healthy ahead of this one, but we can totally see his team doctors taking extra caution when dealing with a joint like the knee. Still, the 76ers will be the much better team on paper and should capitalize on this opportunity against the Trail Blazers.

The 76ers were also without Tyrese Maxey and Tobias Harris during their game against Denver, but they still managed to hold a close deficit with their bench players. We may see one of their starters return here for this game, but Paul Reed and Kelly Oubre both stepped up with great showings and will be looking to build on their scoring here. Expect the 76ers to have a stern advantage in the paint throughout this game.

Why The Trail Blazers Could Cover The Spread/Win

The Trail Blazers have been wildly inconsistent this year and their last 10 games have been a perfect microcosm of how their season has played out. They're able to beat good teams like the Pacers and Nets at home and they added a recent win on the road against the Rockets. However, they're dropping bad losses to the Lakers and recently just got handled by the San Antonio Spurs. Anfernee Simons has been taking it upon himself to carry the scoring load, but they'll need to see a more balanced scoring attack from all of their starters. Jerami Grant could be in line for a big game if Embiid were to sit out for his second game. However, we're still waiting to see who even hits the floor for them as their entire starting five is listed with an injury designation.

The one thing the Trail Blazers may have going for them in this game is that they'll be playing it at home, where they've had some decent success against much better teams. They were blown-out in their last meeting against the 76ers, but they may be seeing a Philly team that isn't at full-strength either. All in all, the Trail Blazers will see young players can an opportunity to upset one of the league's best teams, so Portland doesn't have much to lose by going for broke and trying to win this game.

Final 76ers-Trail Blazers Prediction & Pick

Philadelphia won the first meeting between these two teams 126-98 and while both teams were much healthier in terms of their lineups, we don't expect much change this time around. We're still unsure whether Joel Embiid's knee will become a nagging injury, so be sure to double-check the injury reports before placing any action on this one.

For our prediction, we like the Philadelphia 76ers to get the win and cover the spread. The Trail Blazers are in disarray right now with all the injuries they're facing and their last few games have been tough to watch from an offensive standpoints. Look for the 76ers to keep rolling as they get this win.

Final 76ers-Trail Blazers Prediction & Pick: Philadelphia 76ers -9.5 (-112)