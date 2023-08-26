The Las Vegas Aces won their first championship in franchise history last season. It's become customary for professional and college sports teams to visit the White House after winning a championship. However, between the years of 2017-2020 when Donald Trump was president, teams began staying away as it was no longer an honor to visit. Since Joe Biden's administration took over, teams have begun the practice again. The Aces visited the White House on Friday as part of a road trip during which they'll face the Washington Mystics. There is one player on the roster though in Alysha Clark who was not a part of the Aces 2022 championship. Nevertheless, Clark took to social media to drop a heartfelt reaction to the Aces White House visit.

https://x.com/alysha_clark/status/1695177402031427641?s=61&t=TZ_l9NemhwIAfOmcns4-kw

Alysha Clark joined the Aces as a free agent this offseason after spending the 2022 season with the Mystics. Clark was drafted by the then San Antonio Silver Stars with the No. 17 overall pick in the 2010 WNBA Draft. Clark did not actually make a WNBA roster though until 2012 with the Seattle Storm. She played for the Storm for nine years before departing for the Mystics.

This season, Clark has been an integral part of the Aces rotation. She's been averaging 6.6 points per game, 3.2 rebounds and 1.0 assists with splits of 46.7 percent shooting from the field, 40 percent shooting from the three-point line and 80 percent shooting from the free-throw line.

The Aces are the overwhelming favorite to repeat as WNBA champions. That would be Clark's third WNBA title as she won with the Storm in 2018 and 2020.