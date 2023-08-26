On Friday, A'ja Wilson and her reigning WNBA champion Las Vegas Aces visited the White House to be recognized by Vice President Kamala Harris. After the event, Wilson, who won her first championship with the Aces last year, took to social media to express her gratitude to the Vice President.

ok, that was a fun experience 🥹 thank you @VP for having us 🫶🏾 — A'ja Wilson (@_ajawilson22) August 25, 2023

During the ceremony, Kamala Harris gave a special shoutout to A'ja Wilson, calling back to her days as a college basketball star for the South Carolina Gamecocks.

Harris was full of praise for the Aces during the proceedings, both for their basketball prowess and their work off the court.

The Vice President made specific note of the Aces' advocacy for fellow WNBA player Brittney Griner. Griner was detained in Russia last year on drug charges before being brought back to the United States in a prisoner exchange last December. Harris also mentioned the Aces' advocacy for equal pay, mental health, and providing resources to underserved students, per ESPN.

It's just the latest accomplishment in what has been a prolific career for Wilson.

After being drafted 1st overall in 2018, Wilson has already taken home two WNBA MVP awards, including one a season ago during the Aces' championship run. She also was recognized as the WNBA's Defensive Player of the Year last season.

The Aces certainly look poised for another championship run later this season. At 30-4, the Aces currently have far and away the best record in the league and are led by Wilson, who averages 22.1 points and 9.8 rebounds per game.

The WNBA playoffs begin on September 13.