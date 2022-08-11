Adam Shaheen trade from Dolphins to Texans is off after failed physical

In need of a reinforcement at the tight end position, the Houston Texans agreed on a move for Adam Shaheen from the Miami Dolphins earlier this week. The proposed deal had the Texans acquiring Shaheen and a 2023 seventh-round draft pick in exchange for a sixth-round pick in next year’s draft.

Now, Texans general manager Nick Caserio will have to once again scour the trade market for a tight end.

As noted by the NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, the trade between the Dolphins and Texans centering on Shaheen has been called off due to a failed physical. The NFL Network’s Cameron Wolfe further added that the Texans issued Shaheen a failed physical designation, as the veteran tight end was “flagged” due to a preexisting knee condition.

Shaheen has not dealt with a multitude of injury issues over the years, although he did miss four games in the 2021 campaign due to a knee injury. When he was fully cleared to return to action in the second half of the season, the Dolphins did not call upon him to heavily feature in the offense, as he recorded 71 total snaps played in the team’s final three games of the year. He ended up finishing the season with 12 receptions and 110 receiving yards.

Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel noted on Wednesday that one of the reasons behind the initial call to send Shaheen to the Texans earlier this week was due to the team feeling “pretty good about the position.”

“… The bottom line was to Adam Shaheen’s credit – he’s a well-thought-of NFL player as he should be – and to our tight end room’s credit, we thought that we could afford investing in the future draft capital because we felt pretty good about the position as well,” McDaniel said. “So the nature of trades, both sides end up having an advantageous situation.”

For now, Shaheen is set to return to the Dolphins organization, where he may once again sit behind Mike Gesicki and Durham Smythe in the team’s depth chart at the tight end position.

It remains to be seen whether the Dolphins may opt to soon waive Shaheen with a failed physical designation or elect to keep him on the roster by Week 1 of the coming season.