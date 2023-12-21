Additionally, the update brought new match types for Stadium Stampede, and multiple bug fixes.

AEW Fight Forever Update Patch 1.08 just went live today, bringing more customization options to CAW (Create-A-Wrestler). Additionally, the update brought new match types for Stadium Stampede, and multiple bug fixes. The update also launched for all platforms, adding and fixing content for each one. Overall, this update comes at a great time, right before many unwrap AEW Fight Forever under the three this December.

AEW Fight Forever Update Patch 1.08 Notes – Full List of Improvements

Updates are on the way! Patch 1.08 includes new CAW customizations, party functionality and new match types for Stadium Stampede, plus multiple bug fixes. Check out the full patch notes:

AEW Fight Forever Update Patch 1.08 – Additions On All Platforms:

You can now invite friends and form parties within Stadium Stampede.

Voice chat supported among party members in Stadium Stampede.

You can now match as a party for the Solo match type in Stadium Stampede.

Two new Stadium Stampede match types are playable: Duo Stampede and Quad Stampede.

A “match type select” screen added to Stadium Stampede. Additionally, new tutorials for the new match types.

You can now check the gamertags of other players in Stadium Stampede, after selecting a spawn location at the lobby screen.

Added the following parts to CAW, New Male Wrestler > Ring Attire > Bottoms: TRUNKS 5-9, BOTTOM 58-60.]

Added the following parts to CAW, New Female Wrestler > Ring Attire > Brassiere: BRASSIERE 8.

Added the following parts to CAW, New Female Wrestler > Ring Attire > Bottoms: TRUNKS 3.

AEW Fight Forever Update Patch 1.08 – Fixes On All platforms:

Fixed a bug that caused players to pass through walls in Stadium Stampede.

Fixed a bug that prevented field hockey stick attacks from hitting frontal enemies in Stadium Stampede.

Fixed a bug that caused multiple damage when colliding with a horse and cart in Stadium Stampede.

Fixed a bug that affected attack hit counts in Stadium Stampede, so that now if a weapon attack hits more than one enemy, the number of times it is used is reduced by only one.

Fixed a bug that allowed horse attacks in Stadium Stampede to hit downed enemies.

Fixed a bug that affected horse attacks in Stadium Stampede, so that now a horse’s durability value is reduced when it attacks.

Overall performance of weapon attacks in Stadium Stampede has adjusted.

Grapple attacks in Stadium Stampede now hit the nearest enemy when there are multiple enemies in range.

Fixed a bug that caused the AI to stick in the middle rope down state.

Fixed a bug that allowed menus to be operated while the tutorial was displayed.

Fixed a bug that caused incorrect “Singles Record” to display in the victory screen after a title reboot.

Fixed a bug with some custom parts that caused traffic cones worn over the head to clip.

Fixed a bug that caused loss of input after jumping on an out-of-place opponent just before the referee counts to 10.

Fixed a bug that allowed reversal of a third party strike attack while grappled.

Fixed a bug that caused a fallen opponent near a barricade to partially clip into the barricade.

Fixed a bug that caused a hit animation to appear after jumping over the opponent when tope-attacking out of place.

Fixed a bug that caused the AI to not do anything to a wrestler on the apron.

Fixed a bug that led to dashing when not facing a downed opponent causing a jump over.

Fixed a bug that caused the AI to repeatedly enter and exit the ring when players were fighting each other out of the ring.

Fixed a bug that prevented “Rope Step Tornado DDT” used as a signature/finisher.

Fixed a bug that caused the AI to not enter the ring and repeat the running animation if a tag team partner fainted on the middle rope in the AI's path of travel.

Fixed a bug that allowed the user to stand in the air when going up to the corner of the guardrail near the ramp.

Fixed a bug in tag team matches that caused the AI tag team partner to forcefully touch and enter the ring, clipping their teammate, when the teammate was using their own corner to launch a move.

Fixed a bug that caused AIs to launch topes without aiding.

Fixed a bug that caused hands to get caught in the muffler when MFJ appeared as manager in the entrance scene.

Fixed a bug that caused visually disturbing flickering when the large monitor in the arena was destroyed.

Fixed a bug that prevented the guide HUD for tandem finishers from displaying when on a custom team.

Replaced the title screen with artwork for Season 2.

Overall, that wraps it up for this nice-sized update for AEW Fight Forever. We hope the new additions, along with the fixes and improvements make your experience better. Overall, expect more AEW Fight Forever content to launch soon, with Season 2 still underway. Keep an eye out for more AEW Fight Forever content.

