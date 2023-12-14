This single player mode pins you against 10 AEW wrestlers, with the final fight against a member of the Elite.

AEW Fight Forever launched the 2nd DLC of the Season 2 Pass, Beat The Elite. This single player mode pins you against 10 AEW wrestlers, with the final fight against a member of the Elite. Completing the event earns players in-game rewards, dependent on the difficulty they played on. Overall, the new mode aims to bring more content to offline players who prefer single player modes. Without further ado, let's dive right in.

AEW Fight Forever Beat The Elite DLC Available Now

Beat The Elite DLC has arrived in #AEWFightForever! In the new, highly competitive Beat the Elite gameplay mode, Fight Forever players will face 10 random #AEW talents. The last match will always be against a wrestler from The Elite. Win all 10 matches & you'll be rewarded with… pic.twitter.com/5ivYj8Kw5Y — AEW Games (@AEWGames) December 13, 2023

The AEW Fight Forever Beat The Elite DLC released on December 13th, 2023. Players can either purchase the DLC separately for $6.99 USD, or the Season 2 Pass for $24.99. Purchasing the Season 2 pass unlocks all Season 2 DLC, like the recently released Acclaim pack. The DLC is available for all platforms, including Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PS5, PS4, PC. Yuke's plans to release the Switch version soon after.

Overall, the new single player mode offers what feels like a streamlined campaign experience. In Road To Elite, the campaign released at launch, you make decisions that impact your wrestler's career, all of which decide which levels come next. For example, losing all of your matches deliberately gives you a secret fight against Paul Wight in Chapter 4.

However, Beat The Elite takes a much simpler route, allowing you to select a wrestler and move right into the ring. It reminds us somewhat of the classic Super Smash. Bros campaign experience, where a player selects a character before playing through various levels. However, the similarities end there, as Mario certainly doesn't use a stepladder to beat his opponents to a bloody pulp.

Overall, the new single player experience is great for those looking to use their new DLC fighters. Whether this means the recently released Acclaimed fighters or Dan Hausen, you may use whoever you want. While we always love to see new wrestlers, we also love Yuke's idea to implement new modes over time to keep the game fresh. We look forward to seeing what they do next.

AEW: Fight Forever is out now for PC via Steam, Playstation 4, Playstation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and Nintendo Switch.

We hope to see you out on the ring.