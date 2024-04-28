Michael Jordan's most popular sneaker ever and the one that started it all, the Air Jordan 1, will forever remain a timeless classic both in basketball history and in sneaker culture alike. The never-ending possibilities of the subtle, yet effective design caters to just about any taste and Jordan Brand is sure to be bringing the heat with their upcoming Summer 2024 releases. Up next, they'll be dropping a denim colorway for the OG Air Jordan 1 High. Check out our Sneakers news for more upcoming releases and breaking content!
Ahead of Summer 2024, Jordan Brand and Nike have already announced a slate of release dates for upcoming retro Air Jordan silhouettes to release in modern colorways, tailored for the upcoming warm season. This won't be the first time we see denim as the primary material on an Air Jordan sneaker, famously done on the Levi's x Air Jordan 4 and most recently on a WMNS Air Jordan 1 High model.
This will, however, be the first time in quite a while that we see denim tooling on the Air Jordan 1 High OG for men's and this release comes with an added twist. The upper will feature different panels of dark and light denim with a patterned look along the inner panels.
Air Jordan 1 High OG "Denim" Releases June 2024 https://t.co/dxe0UCSm4F pic.twitter.com/JSjeS2VRJc
— SneakerFiles.com (@sneakerfiles) April 27, 2024
Air Jordan 1 High OG “Denim” 👖
Retail Price: $180 💵
Release Date: 2024 🗓️
Rumor has it that every shoe will be different and no shoe will have the same exact design 🤯 pic.twitter.com/KOo98JzWgp
— 𝐓. (@BangBangLakers) April 25, 2024
This release will take shape of the Air Jordan 1 High, paying homage to its original release in 1985. The shoe will feature a white midsole, tongue, and laces finished with a classic gum outsole, unique for Air Jordan sneakers nowadays. The star feature is the all-denim upper as the toe, heel, ankle, and lace panels are all done in light-wash denim. The Nike Swoosh, ankle collar, and sock liner is seen in a darker blue denim and the Nike Air logo on the tongue follows suit.
The medial and toe panels of the Jordan 1 are seen to resemble bleached denim, creating a tie-dye effect throughout the uppers. According to rumors on social media, each pair is unique crafted and no two shoes will look the same on a count of the varied patterns within the bleached denim. This adds a great touch to the sneaker and makes these different from typical releases in the materials and work Jordan Brand put into these. All in all, these will be a must-have for the denim outfits during Summer outings.
The official color code for the Air Jordan 1 High OG “Denim” will read Summit White/Obsidian-Summit White-Gum Medium Brown. While no official release date has been announced, word is that these will be releasing during June of 2024. They'll come with the standard Air Jordan price tag of $180 and will come in men's sizing. Expect these to drop on Nike SNKRS and select Jordan Brand retailers.
What do you think of these? What other Air Jordans do you want to see get the denim treatment?