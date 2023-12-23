Check out our Sneakers news for more upcoming releases and breaking content!

With the new year just around the corner, winter will be here and gone before we know it. Jordan Brand and Nike have recently announced their Air Jordan Retro Collection ahead of Spring 2024, a reimagined look at some of Michael Jordan's most classic silhouettes. The colorways will feature some classic iterations as well as brand new palettes perfect for the Spring months.

The collection will feature pairs from Jordan's signature numbered models 1-14. While they're usually known for the classic black/red/white colorways that Michael Jordan donned on the court, these iterations provide a nice shift into more wearable and diverse colors, including palettes made for the spring season. While more releases may be announced throughout early next year, this is what Jordan Brand has shown us thus far in terms of a lineup. Check out the collection below!

Note: Release dates and prices are subject to change. Images credited to Nike & Jordan.

1. Air Jordan 1 OG High “Metallic Gold” (2/14/2024)

2. Air Jordan 1 High OG “White/Black” (2/24/2024)

3. Air Jordan 1 High OG “Yellow Ochre” (1/13/2024)

4. Air Jordan 1 High OG Craft “Ivory” (3/30/2024)

Michael Jordan's most famous silhouette, the Air Jordan 1, will return in it's OG models, similar to the construction of the original models Jordan wore during his playing days. The first release will feature a vibrant yellow ochre and black colorway. This iteration seems like something we've seen in the past and is a clean makeover for the Jordan 1.

Next we'll see a regal white leather pair with gold accents, another extremely clean color scheme for the ones. Next will be a “reverse panda” or white and black iteration with black serving as the primary base. Finally, we'll see a “Craft” version of the Jordan 1 OG, models that are built with premium materials and attention to detail. All four pair will retail for $180.

5. Air Jordan 1 High '85 “Metallic Burgundy” (2/16/2024)

6. Air Jordan 1 Low '85 “Metallic Blue” (no release date)

The Air Jordan 1 will also return in it's 1985 classic iteration, made to resemble the models right before the official Air Jordan 1 was released. We've seen the shoe don these vintage-looking metallic colorways in the past, so it's great to see Nike returning to their roots and keeping this shoe classic. The first pair will be a high version with a white base and metallic red accents, retailing for $200. The second pair will take on a low-top version and will feature dark metallic blue through the accents. While there's no official release announced for the low, it will come with a cheaper price tag of $170.

7. Air Jordan 2 Low WMNS (no release date)

8. Air Jordan 2 “Python” (1/20/2024)

9. Air Jordan 2 “Sail/Black” WMNS (1/10/2024)

10. Air Jordan 2 Low “Python” (2/7/2024)

The Air Jordan 2 will come in four new versatile colorways featuring a stylish python snake theme through all the pairs. The black Jordan 2 Low will be a Women's release and features high-quality leather and suede throughout the uppers. The ladies will also get treated to a Jordan 2 in Sail/Black, complete with a clean black python print near the ankles. A similar edition will be seen for the men's model as the Jordan 2 takes an off-white base with contrast piping and grey snake scales. The Jordan 2 is finished with a men's low following the same snake theme with an all-white upper with a taupe hit of snakeskin. The pairs will range in price from $150-180.

11. Air Jordan 3 Craft “Ivory” (3/2/2024)

The Air Jordan 3 returns as one of the most popular and sought-after models in the eyes of sneakerheads, so it's awesome to see Jordan Brand give us another colorway of the classic shoe. This will be a Craft edition and features the highest-quality premium leather throughout the uppers. The iconic elephant print and eyelets seem to be a soft grey suede and the shoe features ivory accents throughout the lace holes and logos. The outsoles are finished in a milky translucent color, making these another perfect option for sunny Spring days. They'll go for a retail tag of $210.

12. Air Jordan 4 “Bred Reimagined” (2/17/2024)

Perhaps the star of the entire lineup, Jordan Brand will be bringing back one of Michael Jordan's most iconic sneakers in a new reimagined design. The Air Jordan 4 “Bred” (meaning, Black+Red) was worn often by Jordan during the 1989 season and he wore them when he hit his famous “Shot” to eliminate the Cleveland Cavaliers in the first round of the Playoffs. Typically, the shoe has been released in classic nubuck uppers. However, this edition will come with a new twist that Jordan Brand has been using for some time.

The Jordan 4 “Bred Reimagined” will come with premium leather uppers built to stand the test of time. It's also the first time the shoes are releasing since their previous drop in 2019. This will easily be the most-hyped drop of this collection and the hardest to get hands on. The shoes are set to release during 2024 NBA All-Star Weekend, the same day as Michael Jordan's 61st birthday. They'll be priced at $215.

13. Air Jordan 4 “Sail” WMNS (3/16/2024)

The Air Jordan 4 will also release in a women's-exclusive Sail colorway that's seen on this silhouette for the first time. The shoes were rumored to be dropping earlier this year, but leaked photos never led to an eventual release. Now, we'll see the pair officially drop in a very clean Sail colorway. The pair features a unique embossed Jumpman logo on the tongue and they're highlighted by gold chrome eyelets for the laces. The pair will be available in women's sizing for $200 and it makes a case for the cleanest women's shoe in the collection.

14. Air Jordan 5 WMNS “Lucky Green” (2/28/2024)

15. Air Jordan 5 “Olive” (3/9/2024)

The Air Jordan 5 returns during this retro collection with two of the cleaner colorways we'll see all year. The first is a women's-exclusive Lucky Green colorway donning the Jordan 5 for the first time. We've seen this Celtics-themed colorway in the past and Jordan Brand hit another home run with these for the ladies. They'll come in women's sizing for a price tag of $200. Read more about them here.

Jordan will also return the classic Jordan 5 “Olive” for the first time since it's original drop in 2006. Not many sneakerheads still have a fresh pair of these and they've become one of the rarer Jordans to see out on the streets nowadays. The Army Olive and Solar Orange colorway is perfect for any season and the shoe features ultra-buttery suede throughout the uppers of the classic Jordan silhouette. Expect these to sell out fast. They'll retail for $210.

16. Air Jordan 6 “Yellow Ochre” (1/27/2024)

Air Jordan fans can't get enough of their Jordan 6's and it's clear the brand will keep it rolling with this release. Originally scheduled for two later dates, the Air Jordan 6 “Yellow Ochre” will return at the end of January and put an entirely new color scheme on the silhouette. This yellow ochre color will be the same as the earlier Jordan 1 High OG and features similar color-blocking to the popular Jordan 6 “Carmine.” Icy soles finish the look as the yellow color pops through on the white base. These will retail for $200 and come in full family sizing.

17. Air Jordan 9 “Powder Blue” (3/23/2024)

Almost 30 years after it's original release, the Air Jordan 9 will makes its return in the clean “Powder Blue” colorway. the Jordan 9 was originally released during Michael Jordan's stint in professional baseball. This pair was retroed back in 2010 and will see its first release since then. The colorway pays homage to MJ's North Carolina roots and features a clean hit of powder blue along the midsole of the shoe, The uppers are pristine white and the tongue, sockliner, laces, and logos are in black. This is arguably the best Jordan 9 colorway out there and we can't wait for these to come back. Grab them on release day for $210.

18. Air Jordan 13 “Blue Grey” (2/10/2024)

The Air Jordan 13 returns in an all-new colorway quite different from what Jordan could have worn on the court for the Bulls. Nevertheless, Jordan Brand did a great job with the subtle cool grey and yellow tone throughout this shoe. The black accents on the midsole tie the sneakers together and this should be another solid colorway to rock as it gets warmer outside. These will retail for a tag of $200.

19. Air Jordan 14 SE “Flint Grey” (3/20/2024)

20. Air Jordan 14 Low “Love Letter” (2/24/2024)

The collection is rounded out by the Air Jordan 14 returning in two brand-new colorways in two different silhouettes. The first is a classic all-grey colorway finished by high-quality suede. All other accents on the shoes are in white and it's another clean cool grey edition for the 14's. This will be available in full sizing and retail for $210.

The final release with be an Air Jordan 14 low, which we don't see all too often anymore. Jordan Brand will put together a unique, iridescent, and color-changing leather upper to the sleek model. The shoe features black midsoles and white accents to really highlight the eye-popping color. This retro should be a hit for both men and women and they'll come with a retail tag of $180.

All 20 of the releases will be available on Nike.com and the Nike SNKRS App on their respective release days. All pairs will range from the $160-220 range.

