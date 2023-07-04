Today show weatherman Al Roker is officially a grandfather. His daughter Courtney Roker Laga gave birth to a baby girl on July 3. She and her husband named their first child with a nod to Roker's profession, Sky Clara Laga. Roker expressed his excitement on becoming a grandfather, per E! News.

Roker shared the family news on Today's July 4th episode. There, coworker Sheinelle Jones commented on his granddaughter's name, “That's really cute that his first grandchild's name is Sky. How cute is that?”

Today show mainstay said of the family and baby that “everyone's doing well and the family couldn't be happier.”

Roker's daughter also confirmed the news with a text, “We are extremely excited to welcome a new member into our family and start this next chapter in our lives. We feel truly blessed and excited for our little miracle.”

However, it was March when the news of the pregnancy was announced. “For this grandchild, I'm going to be the best grandpa ever,” the weatherman said. “Because I'm going to do whatever I can to spoil this kid.”

“I'm going to go with ‘Pop-Pop,'” Roker said of his name for grandfather-hood. “Because that's my dad's name for all his grandkids.”

As for Courtney Laga and her husband, they shared the news of their pregnancy on Instagram. With a photo montage from their ultrasound appointment, Courtney captioned the March pregnancy reveal, “A new adventure is about to begin,” alongside a red heart and baby bottle emoji.

Congratulations Al Roker and family!