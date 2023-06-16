Al Roker has faced some health scares throughout this year and last. The weatherman opened up about how they've been affecting him on the Today show's Father's Day segment, and how he thinks it impacts his children, per E! News.

“You're living your life and you're thinking everything's great, then all of a sudden a health event happens,” Roker said. “It's funny, it was the first time that I had this vulnerability about being a father. You want to be that strength that they need. And when you're in a hospital bed and you can barely get up, there's this part of you that almost doesn't want them to see you like that.”

The weatherman spoke to fathers Carson Daly, Craig Melvin and Willie Geist. During, Daly asked Roker how fatherhood has changed for him since his health scares. In November, Roker was hospitalized for blood clots in his leg and lungs, and though he was released, he returned days later due to complications. He also underwent an unrelated knee surgery in May.

“It's something that I've been dealing with in that I'm going to be 69 this year—my dad was 69 when he died,” he said. “So, it's a weird feeling. It's like am I going to beat the over under?”

“With all you've been through, you're going to live to at least 90. You got a bunch of new parts,” Melvin assured Roker, but continued asking of Roker's kids, “I wonder if almost losing you has made them appreciate you more.”

Carson joked in response, “We'll find out on Father's Day,” to which Roker replied with a laugh, “That's right!”