Alabama football: 3 bold Crimson Tide predictions for SEC clash with Arkansas

The Week 5 of college football is almost here, which means it is time for some Alabama football bold predictions. The No. 2 Crimson Tide will be on the road to face No. 20 Arkansas Razorbacks. This is one of the most anticipated games of the weekend and should attract many viewers on national television.

Alabama is currently undefeated at 4-0. The team is coming off a dominant 55-3 win over Vanderbilt. Still, this will be the Crimson Tide’s first contest versus a ranked college this season. So, it is safe to say this could be their biggest challenge so far, even more than the thrilling one-point win against Texas in Week 2. The Arkansas matchup will kick off a series of tough games for Alabama, which includes Texas A&M and Tennessee.

Saturday’s game should dictate how the Crimson Tide will perform in this rough stretch. With that being said, here are some bold college football predictions for Alabama’s Week 5 road game against the Razorbacks.

Alabama Football Predictions For Game Vs. Arkansas Football

3. Will Anderson Jr. sacks KJ Jefferson at least twice

There is no secret that Will Anderson Jr. is a contender for the Heisman Trophy, as well as to be the No. 1 in the 2023 NFL Draft. In four games in the 2022 season for Alabama football, he is displaying elite defense once again. He has a total of 20 tackles, with half of them being solo. He also has impressive 7.5 tackles for loss and 4.5 sacks.

Will Anderson 2.5 sacks against Vandypic.twitter.com/FptgZSWtnY — DEE SPORTS GUY (@DSports75727469) September 27, 2022

Against the Aggies last week, Arkansas quarterback KJ Jefferson showed that he is a very mobile player, leading the team with 105 rushing yards. Still, he did have some trouble. He got sacked twice and his teammates got tackled for a loss in five opportunities. Jefferson also fumbled the ball once.

Now, playing against one of the top defenses in college football, Jefferson should have a challenging day. Anderson should continue his high-level performance on Saturday. The outside linebacker will face an experienced offensive line, which will only highlight how special and talented he truly is.

Anderson should be the best defensive player in the game, finishing with at least two sacks and multiple tackles for loss.

2. Bryce Young finishes with 350+ all-purpose yards, three touchdowns

From one Heisman contender to another, Bryce Young is once again showing is can win the award in back-to-back years. He is leading Alabama football to a perfect 4-0 record and showing effective playmaking.

In 2022, Young has completed 83 of his 121 pass attempts, a completion rate of 68.6%. He has totaled 1,029 yards and 13 touchdowns against just two interceptions. His touchdown mark ties for fifth in the nation. But perhaps most notably, Young is showing he can also use his legs.

Prior to this season, the quarterback had -23 rushing yards as a Crimson Tide due to sacks. In just four games, he already has 150 yards in 16 carries. That includes a 100-yard performance versus Utah State in the season opener. He also has two scores on the ground, while he only had three in his entire 2021 Heisman campaign.

Bryce young 195 passing yards

100 rushing

6 TDs HIM. pic.twitter.com/L7IPFaZ96w — ْ (@GiantsBetta) September 4, 2022

Due to his dual-threat abilities, Alabama football should be comfortable playing against the Razorbacks’ physical defense. Young should be able to escape for sacks and get some precious yards on the ground. Because of that, he will likely have his most impressive game of the season, finishing with more than 350 all-purpose yards and three touchdowns.

1. Alabama gets a big win on the road

A battle of ranked still is always a must-see type of event. Even though Arkansas finds itself as No. 20, this number does not reflect how good the team is. The Razorbacks’ only loss came against Texas A&M, a team that started the season as No. 6 in the country. Arkansas has top 10 talent, making the matchup versus the Crimson Tide even more interesting.

But fans should never count Alabama and Nick Saban out. Other than the Texas game, the Crimson Tide has simply dominated the competition. In the games against Utah State, Louisiana-Monroe and Vanderbilt, Alabama won by a combined 163 points, an average of impressive 54.3 points per game. They have also only allowed 10 points in those games.

Even if the Razorbacks have a great roster, it is difficult to ignore how Alabama football is doing this season. Compared to 2021, the Crimson Tide had three games scoring at least 50 points, a mark surpassed in just a month in 2022. Additionally, they only held opponents to less than 10 points in three opportunities. This number has already been matched in 2022.

Because of that, Alabama is in great shape to win versus Arkansas. Not only that, Saban’s team is capable of even blowing out the Razorbacks. It should not be by 50 points, but it will still catch many eyes. After Saturday, Alabama should be one step closer to earning the No. 1 spot once again, maybe even regaining that distinction depending on how Georgia does versus Missouri.