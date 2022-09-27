Alabama football’s Will Anderson sounding off on ‘audacity’ of other teams will make Nick Saban smile

Alabama football head coach Nick Saban seemed to put his team on notice with comments after the team’s narrow win over Texas earlier this year. Saban said that the Crimson Tide used to have more success on the road than at home because they had “hateful competitors” on their team.

Two wins later, Alabama football star Will Anderson was asked if he was a “hateful competitor.” Anderson’s response will make Saban smile. Here’s what the star pass rusher had to say, per Charlie Potter of 247 Sports.

#Alabama LB Will Anderson on if he considers himself to be hateful on the field: "Yeah, I do. I tell people all the time that the audacity for the other team to even step on the field is disrespectful to me." — Charlie Potter (@Charlie_Potter) September 27, 2022

Per Potter, Will Anderson said that he feels he’s ‘hateful’ on the field for Alabama football. But that wasn’t even the best part of what Anderson said. The Heisman Trophy hopeful went on to say that “the audacity of the other team to even step on the field is disrespectful” to him.

Now, that’s a hateful competitor! I’d say that Anderson took Saban’s message and ran with it. Cries about an easy schedule aside, is it any surprise that Alabama football has rolled to 63-7 and 55-3 wins since that scare against the Longhorns?

Yes, both games were played in front of the Bryant-Denny Stadium faithful, though it sure seems like Saban lit a fire under Anderson and company.

Saban will find out for sure whether those words resonated when his Alabama football squad rolls into town for an SEC clash with no. 20-ranked Arkansas this Saturday.

Anderson will surely have a ‘hateful’ attitude in front of the Razorback fans. Will the rest of the Crimson Tide follow suit?