Kalen DeBoer makes pair of hires to staff.

The Alabama football program has seen a flurry of coaching changes following Nick Saban's sudden retirement. With Kalen DeBoer as the new head coach, his staff is almost completed. Former offensive coordinator Ryan Grubb recently became the OC with the Seattle Seahawks, and he took Scott Huff to Seattle with him as well.

As a result, the Alabama football program hired former Baylor offensive line coach Chris Kapilovic to the same position, per Pete Thamel of ESPN. Chris Kapilovic has a lot of experience coaching the OL and replaces Huff, who followed Grubb to the NFL.

‘Sources: Alabama is set to hire Baylor offensive line coach Chris Kapilovic. He’s a veteran OL coach with time at Colorado, Michigan State and UNC.'

In another Alabama coaching move, the Crimson Tide are bringing in former Georgia Southern offensive coordinator Bryan Ellis, per Matt Zenitz of 247Sports.

‘Alabama is set to hire Georgia Southern offensive coordinator Bryan Ellis as tight ends coach, sources tell @247sports. The ex-UAB QB led the way as Georgia Southern ranked 18th nationally in total offense in 2022. Previously worked as the QB coach at USC and at Western Kentucky.'

So, Kalen DeBoer adds a few experienced coaches to the staff after more shuffling happened once Grubb went to the Seahawks. Both of these coaches have a lot of experience and should be good tools for the Alabama football program as thy begin a new era with Saban retired.

With spring ball around the corner, it will be interesting to see how this program does.