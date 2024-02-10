Ryan Grubb is heading back to Seattle.

So much for Ryan Grubb staying in Tuscaloosa. Two days after publicly introducing himself to Crimson Tide fans as Alabama football's new offensive coordinator, Grubb has been hired for that same role with the Seattle Seahawks, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.

The #Seahawks are expected to hire #Bama OC and QBs coach Ryan Grubb to be their next offensive coordinator, sources say. A major recruiting pull for coach Mike Macdonald, as Grubb leaves Tuscaloosa before moving in. The former Washington OC and QBs coach lands back home. pic.twitter.com/xS9EMZ2Y31 — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) February 10, 2024

Grubb's hiring comes just a week after Seattle named former Baltimore Ravens coordinator Mike Macdonald the franchise's new head coach. Pete Carroll, the winningest coach in Seahawks history, mutually parted ways with the team after the 2023 season. He will remain with Seattle in an advisory role.

The 47-year-old Grubb returns to the Emerald City after spending the past two seasons as offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach at the University of Washington. After helping quarterback Michael Penix Jr., wide receiver Rome Odunze and the Huskies' offense take the college football world by storm last season, Grubb followed Kalen DeBoer to Tuscaloosa after the former Washington head coach was hired as Nick Saban's successor following Alabama's loss in the CFP Semifinals.

Rumors of Grubb potentially joining Macdonald's new staff with the Seahawks emerged on February 1st. On Wednesday, Grubb announced himself to a group of Crimson Tide boosters inside Bryant-Denney Stadium as “your new offensive coordinator.”

“I’m Ryan Grubb, I’m your new Offensive Coordinator” – that was Ryan Grubb this afternoon speaking to The Red Elephant Club today at Bryant-Denny Stadium. @AlabamaFTBL #RollTide @jimdunaway pic.twitter.com/ZvKAM6gKAY — The Next Round (@NextRoundLive) February 7, 2024

Grubb inherits a talented group of skill-positions players in Seattle. Veteran quarterback Geno Smith cemented himself as a quality starter in 2023, while running back Kenneth Walker III and wide receivers DK Metcalf and Tyler Lockett return to an offense that ranked 12th in DVOA this season.

Macdonald previously hired former Dallas Cowboys defensive line coach Aden Durde as the Seahawks' defensive coordinator and former University of Michigan assistant Jay Harbaugh, the son of new Los Angeles Chargers head coach Jim Harbaugh, as special teams coach.