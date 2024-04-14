New Alabama football head coach Kalen DeBoer had his first chance to show Crimson Tide fans what the 2024 team will look like on the field at their spring game on Saturday. Obviously it's still hard to know how DeBoer will fare when the actual season rolls around, but his 2025 recruiting class is in good shape so far, and that's a positive. Alabama just landed their ninth commit in the class as three-star wide receiver Lotzeir Brooks is headed to Tuscaloosa.
“BREAKING: Class of 2025 WR Lotzeir Brooks has Committed to Alabama, he tells me for @on3recruits,” Hayes Fawcett said in a tweet. “The 5’10 180 WR from Millville, NJ chose the Crimson Tide over Kentucky and Tennessee.”
Lotzeir Brooks is coming to play for Kalen DeBoer and the Alabama football team. The three-star recruit is ranked #437 overall according to 247 Sports, he is the #63 WR in the class of 2025 and the #14 player in the state of New Jersey. Brooks currently attends Millville High School in Millville, New Jersey.
Brooks has offers from a lot of top teams across the nation. He chose the Crimson Tide over Kentucky and Tennessee, but he also held offers from Penn State, Oregon, Nebraska, Wisconsin, Georgia and many others. He has a very impressive offer list, but Alabama stood out among the pack. He has a message for everyone after his commitment.
“The world will wake up after this one,” Brooks said.
This is a big pickup for Kalen DeBoer and Alabama. When DeBoer took over as the head coach of the Crimson Tide after Nick Saban departed, there was certainly some concern about recruiting taking a hit. After losing one of the best football coaches of all time, there are certainly some question marks. However, DeBoer's 2025 class is looking solid right now.
Alabama football's 2025 recruiting class
The Crimson Tide currently have nine commitments in their 2025 recruiting class that ranks #8 in the nation. It is incredibly early in the cycle, but getting off to a good start is crucial, especially with a new coach. Other recruits will notice that and it will be a more attractive destination.
Right now, Alabama has five four-star commits and four three-star commits. Those rankings could very well change, however, and they do have a current four-star on the brink of five-star status.
The four-stars that the Crimson Tide have are Darrell Johnson (LB, #48 player in 2025 class), Derick Smith (WR, #69), Anthony Rogers (RB, #91), Antonio Coleman (DL, #97) and Myles Johnson (ATH, #212). Their three-star recruits are Zymear Smith (ATH, #273), Abduall Sanders Jr. (LB, #260), Lotzeir Brooks (WR, #437) and Luke Metz (LB, #421).
The 2024 season is going to be a big one for Alabama, and one that everyone is intrigued by. It's going to be weird to see a new head coach on the sidelines for the Crimson Tide, but Kalen DeBoer is certainly capable of getting the job done. Still, year one will be a big one and DeBoer certainly doesn't want to lose any of the momentum that Saban built. Following in the footsteps of greatness is no easy task, and he certainly has a lot of pressure on him.