Former Alabama football coach Nick Saban is sharing some of his views on life away from football. Saban jokingly says his wife is making him do chores before he can enjoy his life each day in retirement, per The Spun.
“I make my bed, I take the garbage out,” Saban said. “I have to wait for her to eat together, and I have to leave a little food because that's polite, to tell people you thought it was good.” Saban retired from coaching Alabama football following the 2023 season. He also shared his story about life after the gridiron on ESPN.
Miss Terry has Coach Saban finish his chores before he can golf 😆 pic.twitter.com/t19WupoY8x
— ESPN (@espn) April 12, 2024
“The day after I retired, I got the 12 commandments of retirement,” Saban added. “I try to live by them. But I found out if I do my chores, then I can go play golf. So I get up early and get my chores done.”
Saban's tenure at Alabama and other schools
Saban had a fabulous run as head coach of Alabama football, from 2007-2023. The coach won six national championships at Alabama, as well as one at LSU. Saban stepped down following the 2023 season, which saw the Crimson Tide make the College Football Playoff but lose a semi-final game to eventual champion Michigan. It was a surprising move in the college football landscape.
The former Alabama football coach is now working in television broadcasting after more than 40 years of working in college football. Saban served as head coach at Alabama, LSU, Toledo and Michigan State. He also spent two mediocre seasons coaching in the NFL with the Miami Dolphins. Before his time as a head coach, Saban was an assistant at Kent State, Syracuse, West Virginia, Navy, and Michigan State. He was also an assistant coach with the Houston Oilers and the Cleveland Browns of the NFL.
Saban has also been married to his wife Terry for more than 50 years. Saban credits his wife with making him a better person and head football coach.
“I changed my whole image as a coach and it started with changing my image with the media and the people,” Saban added. “It helped in so many ways like recruiting, relationships with players… so that's probably one of the most important lessons she ever gave me.”
Saban will now have to watch games from home, or the broadcast booth, rather than the sideline. Alabama football now has Kalen DeBoer as head coach. DeBoer comes to the program from Washington, where he coached the Huskies to the national championship game in 2023. DeBoer won 25 games in only two seasons as head coach for the Huskies.
Saban finished his college career with nearly 300 victories as a coach. He played college football at Kent State in Ohio, before entering coaching. Alabama football opens their 2024 season on August 31 against Western Kentucky.