Will Nick Saban call it career after this season?

Nick Saban has been in the world of college football for a really long time. At the age of 72, he has produced four Heisman trophy winners. Moreover, his great mind also continues to keep the winning tradition in the Alabama football program. So much so that his latest pursuit involves winning the Rose Bowl with Jalen Milroe leading the charge for the Crimson Tide. Speculations have suggested that he might no longer have much left in the tank. However, Kevin Steele and even the head honcho himself may have answered it already, via Chris Low of ESPN.

“Wow. I've heard it. It's always going to be out there. I will tell you this: Nobody knows that answer except for him,” was the tight-lipped response that the Alabama football defensive coordinator had after he was hit with the question.

But, Nick Saban has assured Crimson Tide fans that he is still far from even thinking of hanging up, “I've always said that if you're thinking about retirement, you're probably already retired. I'm not there yet.”

Overall, it is safe to say that the Alabama football coach is locked in on keeping his winning ways. As of the moment, he has his eyes locked on beating Jim Harbaugh in the Rose Bowl. Furthermore, Jalen Milroe is playing with a chip on his shoulder because of comments made to him. Maybe Saban could turn the intellectual jets on to dispel any doubts about his capability to lead a winning football program.

Will the Crimson Tide go all the way to the Natty?