Breanna Stewart's net worth in 2023 is $5 million. Stewart is a professional basketball player who currently plays for the New York Liberty of the WNBA and the Fenerbahce Safiport of the Turkish Basketball League. She is a two-time WNBA champion, two-time WNBA Finals MVP, WNBA MVP, a five-time WNBA All-Star, a two-time Olympic gold medalist, and a three-time FIBA World Cup champion. For this piece, let's take a closer look at Breanna Stewart's net worth in 2023.

Breanna Stewart's net worth in 2023 (estimate): $5 million

Breanna Stewart's net worth in 2023 is $5 million. This is according to reputable outlets such as Fresherslive.

Breanna Stewart was born on August 27, 1994, in Syracuse, N.Y. She studied at Cicero-North Syracuse High School. With Stewart playing for the high school team, Cicero-North Syracuse would accumulate an 83-13 win-loss card in four seasons. In five seasons with the varsity squad, Stewart accumulated totals of 2,367 points, 1,389 rebounds, and 634 rejections. After wrapping up a stellar high school career, Stewart was named USA Basketball Athlete of the Year and Naismith Prep Player of the Year.

Breanna Stewart leads UConn to 4 national titles

Coming out of high school, Stewart was considered a five-star recruit by ESPN. After completing her high school education, Stewart attended Connecticut and played for the famed Huskies women's basketball team.

In four seasons with the Huskies, Stewart averaged 17.6 points, 7.8 rebounds, and 2.7 blocks per outing. But more importantly, she led the Huskies to four consecutive NCAA championships. In addition to this, Stewart was also named NCAA Tournament Most Outstanding Player on those occasions.

Aside from collecting championship hardware, Stewart also won other distinctions, including three Consensus College National Player of the Year Award, three AAC Player of the Year Awards, and became a First team All-American thrice.

Breanna Stewart's early WNBA career with the Seattle Storm

After a decorated college basketball stint with the Huskies, Stewart declared for the 2016 WNBA Draft. She was selected in the first round with the first overall pick by the Seattle Storm.

Shortly after, she signed a three-year deal worth $159K with the Storm. During her rookie season, she averaged 18.3 points, 9.3 rebounds, 3.4 assists, and 1.9 blocks per game. For her efforts, Stewart was named WNBA Rookie of the Year and was part of the WNBA All-Rookie Team. Furthermore, she also managed to break into the All-WNBA Second Team and the All-Defensive Second Team.

Following a solid rookie season, Stewart also had another impressive sophomore year. She put up 19.9 points, 8.7 rebounds, 2.7 assists, and 1.6 blocks per game to make her first All-Star Game appearance, the first of five in her WNBA career. A season later, Stewart improved her numbers further to 21.8 points, 8.4 rebounds, and 2.5 assists per game.

With solid numbers across the board, she was named WNBA MVP. During the same season, Stewart would also lead the Storm to a WNBA championship with her being crowned as the WNBA Finals MVP.

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Stewart missed the entire 2019 season after suffering a torn Achilles while playing overseas. However, she managed to return to action just in time for the 2020 season.

In just 20 games, she averaged 19.7 points, 8.3 rebounds, and 3.6 dimes per game. But more importantly, she led the Storm to another WNBA championship with Stewart claiming her second title and WNBA Finals MVP trophy. For her efforts, the Storm organization rewarded her with a two-year contract extension worth $375.5K, according to Spotrac.

Fresh from a WNBA championship, Stewart led the Storm to a Commissioner's Cup championship, a midseason title. In the process, she also claimed her first Commissioner's Cup MVP.

Breanna Stewart signs with New York Liberty

Breanna Stewart is the 5th player in WNBA history to set a franchise's single-season scoring and rebounding records in her first season with the team. Stewart is the only player to do it outside of her rookie season. pic.twitter.com/jamCt0qW0g — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) August 29, 2023

After the 2022 season, Stewart became one of the most highly sought-after free agents in the WNBA. In a dramatic free agency, Stewart ended her decorated stint with the Storm by signing with the New York Liberty. Stewart inked a one-year deal worth $175K. In the process, the two-time WNBA champion teamed up with two-time WNBA All-Star Sabrina Ionescu and WNBA MVP Jonquel Jones.

Stewart made an immediate impact with the Liberty. During her first season, Stewart set the Liberty record for most points in a season. Moreover, she also helped the Liberty win the Commissioner's Cup title.

Breanna Stewart's overseas career

The WNBA doesn't pay its players with million-dollar contracts, unlike its NBA counterpart. As a result, it isn't surprising that WNBA players take their talents overseas during the offseason to earn some extra cash.

During Stewart's first few years in the WNBA's offseason, she played for the Shanghai Baoshan Daohua of the Women's Chinese Basketball Association. During her first season there, Stewart averaged 31.4 points and 10.7 rebounds per game.

Furthermore, Stewart also suited up for the Dynamo Kursk of the Russian Premier League. Here, she was named EuroLeague Regular Season MVP. Unfortunately, it was also the same year Stewart suffered a torn Achilles during the championship game.

Apart from Dynamo Kursk, Stewart also played for Russian professional ball club UMMC Ekaterinburg. She helped the club win the Russian Premier League championship and captured her first EuroLeague title. She was also named EuroLeague Final Four MVP.

Currently, Stewart now plays for Turkish basketball club Fenerbahce Safiport. She played an instrumental role in leading Fenerbahce to a Turkish Super League title and captured her second EuroLeague championship. Stewart bags $1.5 million per season for playing overseas.

Nevertheless, were you at all stunned by Breanna Stewart's net worth in 2023?