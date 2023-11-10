Alabama football is on fire right now, but they have another tricky matchup this weekend on the road against Kentucky.

Nick Saban is one of the best college football coaches of all time. It's no secret. He has had some incredibly impressive seasons in his illustrious coaching career, and this year might be one of his best. The job that Saban has done with this Alabama football team this season is incredible. The Crimson Tide lost a tough one against Texas at home earlier this season, and in the first month of the year, this Alabama team didn't look that good. We're used to seeing the Crimson Tide have an explosive offense with one of the best quarterbacks in the country, but this year, it took them almost a month to figure out who their full-time starter would be. It was different, and something we never see from Saban and Alabama.

Now, Saban has his Alabama football team rolling, and they are right in the middle of the national title discussion. What's so impressive about this is the fact that Saban can find a way to win with whatever type of team he has. He has won in many different styles, and many different talent levels. If you look at the eye test, this Crimson Tide team doesn't look nearly as good as a lot of past Alabama teams. However, here they are at 8-1 and ranked #8 in the country. They are in a fine spot to make a push to the College Football Playoff.

The next step in Alabama's journey to the College Football Playoff is a road matchup against Kentucky football. This could be a tricky game for the Crimson Tide. When people looked at their schedule, most felt like this team needed to get past LSU unscathed and then they would be in the clear. Alabama took down the Tigers last week, and they will be favored in all of their remaining games, but Kentucky could sneak up on them after that emotional win last week. However, one thing that makes Nick Saban such a good coach: He doesn't let that happen. Here are three predictions for this big SEC clash.

Jalen Milroe will score a rushing touchdown

Part of the reason that Alabama football couldn't find their full-time QB at the beginning of the season was because of Jalen Milroe's inconsistencies. He won the offseason QB battle, but he struggled in his first few outings, especially in the loss against Texas. The way that he has responded and gotten better over the course of the season is remarkable. His skills in the passing game have improved a lot, and he is a major threat with his legs. When a QB can do both, it is incredibly hard for a defense to stop. Expect Milroe to have another nice performance on the ground this week.

Jalen Milroe will throw for two passing touchdowns

Not only is Milroe going to score with his legs, but he is also going to add a couple of touchdowns through the air. This game feels like it could be a trap game, but this is when Saban's teams are at their best. Alabama is going to come out ready to make a statement against the Wildcats, and Milroe will have to play well for that to happen. He's only gotten better throughout the season, and he's going to continue his high level of play on Saturday.

Alabama will win by 14+

The spread for this game currently favors Alabama football by 11 points, and they should cover this fairly easily. Kentucky is a good football team, but the Crimson Tide look poised for an 11-1 finish and a trip to the SEC title game. Saban has his team playing really good football right now, and it's hard to imagine the Wildcats being able to stop them. Being at home will help, and Kentucky will be able to hang around for a little bit, but Alabama will ultimately win this game fairly easily.

Alabama vs. Kentucky should be a good one, and it will kick off at noon ET from Lexington, Kentucky, and the game will be airing on ESPN.