Alabama football head coach Nick Saban spoke highly Wednesday of the offensive line after the win against LSU.

Alabama football head coach Nick Saban praised the team's offensive line after the win last weekend to SEC rival in the LSU program. Saban said to the media Wednesday that the unit probably had their best game of the season Saturday according to on3 Sports.

“They played their best game in the last game, I think,” Saban said during Wednesday’s SEC Coaches Teleconference. “They’ve improved all year long. And I think the chemistry has gotten better, the communication has gotten better and the technical execution has gotten better. I think if we continue to build on that, it would be a positive for our offensive team.”

As Saban mentioned, an important factor is that the chemistry of the offensive line has vastly improved. There was most likely going to be growing pains as the Alabama football team's starting left tackle was true freshman Kaydn Proctor, but has now started to get into a groove along with the rest of the line.

Alabama's starting quarterback Jalen Milroe was sacked twice against LSU and the running game for the Crimson Tide was on point. Subsequently, Milroe himself rushed for 155 yards on 20 attempts as in total, Alabama's attack through the ground amassed close to 300 yards.

Don't doubt Alabama

Even with the struggles, doubting a team with Saban as a head coach is a recipe for disaster. Even former college football head coach Urban Meyer has seen the bounce back from Alabama.

“The minute you bet against that staff and that roster you’re wrong,” Meyer said. “They were a mess early in the year. They benched their quarterback, they rotated two guys. Against South Florida I’ve never seen an Alabama team look like that. Then you watch them now, it’s just… don’t bet against them.”

In light of that, No. 8 ranked Alabama's next game is against the University of Kentucky this Saturday