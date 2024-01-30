The top team in the SEC takes the court as we continue our College Basketball odds series with an Alabama-Georgia prediction and pick.

The top team in the SEC takes the court as Alabama faces Georgia. It is time to continue our College Basketball odds series with an Alabama-Georgia prediction, pick, and how-to-watch.

Alabama enters the game at 14-6 on the year, but 6-1 in conference play. After starting the year 6-2, Alabama hit a rough patch against some quality teams. They would fall to Purdue, Creighton, and Arizona in three straight games. Since then, they have won seven of eight games. The only loss was against SEC rival Tennessee, but it was a blowout. Alabama would lose to Tennessee by 20.

Meanwhile, Georgia is 14-6 on the year, but just 4-3 in SEC play. After starting the season 2-3, Georgia went on a ten-game winning streak. The streak was broken when thye faced Tennessee at home. It would be just a five-point loss, and Georgia would rebound to beat South Carolina. Still, they have now lost two of the last three, losing to Kentucky and in overtime to Florida after making a stellar comeback.

Here are the college basketball odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

College Basketball Odds: Alabama-Georgia Odds

Alabama: -6.5 (-102)

Moneyline: -245

Georgia: +6.5 (-120)

Moneyline: +198

Over: 164.5 (-115)

Under: 164.5 (-105)

How to Watch Alabama vs. Georgia

Time: 6:30 PM ET/ 3:30 PM PT

TV: SEC Network

TV: SEC Network

Why Alabama Will Cover The Spread/Win

Alabama is ranked eighth in the nation in KenPom's adjusted efficiency rankings. They are ranked first in the nation in adjusted offensive efficiency this year, but sit 66th in the nation in adjusted defensive efficiency. Alabama sits first in the nation in points per game this year, while sitting fourth in the nation in effective field goal percentage and second in shooting efficiency. Mark Sears leads the team on offense this year. He has 20.0 points per game, while he is shooting 52.0 percent this year, and 43.7 percent from three-point range. Further, Sears is second on the team with 3.9 assists per game this year. Meanwhile, Aaron Estrada is second on the team in points this year, with 12.9 points per game, while he leads the team with 4.0 assists per game this year. Rounding out the top scorers are Grant Nelson and Rylan Griffen. Nelson comes in with 12.2 points per game on the season, while Griffen comes in with 10.7 points per game.

Alabama is 18th in the nation in rebounds per game this year. They are also 26th in the nation in offensive rebounding rates this year. Grant Nelson comes in leading the way in rebounding this year. He had 6.0 rebounds per game this year, while Estrada had 5.1 rebounds per game this year. Further, all four of the top players in minutes this year have over four 3.5 rebounds per game.

Alabama is 248th in the nation in opponent points per game this year, but they are 99th in opponent effective field goal percentage. Estrada and Sears lead the way here as well. Both of them come into the game with 1.5 steals per game this year. Meanwhile, Grant Nelson comes in with 1.4 blocks per game this year.

Why Georgia Will Cover The Spread/Win

Georgia is 70th in KenPom's adjusted efficiency rankings, sitting 84th in adjusted offensive efficiency, and 53rd in adjusted defensive efficiency. Georgia is 66th in points per game this year while sitting 178th in effective field goal percentage. This is led by Noah Thomasson and Jabri Abdur-Rahim. Abdur-Rahim comes in with 13.4 points per game, but he is shooting just 38.2 percent from the field. Thomasson comes in with 11.9 points per game this year and is shooting better, shooting 42.2 percent this year Meanwhile, the top man in moving the ball is Justin Hill. Hill comes in with 3.7 assists per game while averaging 9.2 points per game this year.

Georgia is fair on the rebounding game, sitting 103rd in the nation in rebounds per game this year. Russel Tchewa leads the way here with 6.9 rebounds per game this year. Still, there are not any heavy rebounders outside of him. RJ Melendez and Silas Demary Jr. are the next best on the team. Demary comes in with 4.3 rebounds per game while Melendez has 4.4 per game.

The defense ranks 192nd in opponent points per game this year but still sits 68th in opponent effective field goal percentage. The Bulldogs do not have a major presence inside. No player is averaging over a block per game, with Frank Anselem-Ibe being the closest at .9 per game. Still, he has played in just 15 games and averages 8.6 minutes per game. Meanwhile, only Silas Demary and RJ Melendez have over a steal per game this year.

Final Alabama-Georgia Prediction & Pick

While the Alabama defense is not great, the defense for Georgia is not either. Further, the Georgia offense is not nearly as good as the one from Alabama, which is one of the best in the nation. Alabama will also win the rebounding game, and further, they will dominate the offensive rebounding game, giving second-chance points. Expect an easy Alabama win in this one.

Final Alabama-Georgia Prediction & Pick: Alabama -6.5 (-102)