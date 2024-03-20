Alone In The Dark's Weapons, like the Shotgun, certainly help either protagonist navigate the enemies you'll encounter. Therefore, we created a guide on how to unlock the Shotgun in Alone in The Dark. Without further ado, let's get you locked and loaded for nightmare-fueled fun.
How Do You Get The Shotgun In Alone In The Dark?
The Shotgun is located in a case within the Small Parlour. However, to unlock it, you need to collect all three Lagniappes for the Lost Children Lagniappe set. Find these items in the following locations:
|Chapter
|Lagniappe
|Location
|1 – Derceto
|Rubber Stamp
|Reception Room – Placed on the counter near the bell by Derceto's Main Entrance Hall
|2 – Derceto
|Fountain Pen
|Batiste's Room – Atop a stack of cluttered stack of magazines
|2 -Derceto
|Dog Collar
|Drawing Room – On a table between two armchairs by the window
Overall, all three Lagniappes can be found between Chapters one and two. Firstly, the Rubber Stamp, is the easiest to find, as it is located on a counter in the reception room. However, players must wait until chapter two to unlock the Fountain Pen and Dog Collar.
The Fountain Pen can be found on top of a Weird Tales Magazine next to a fan in Batiste's room. It, too, is relatively easy to find.
Lastly, earning the Dog Collar requires the player to complete Chapter Two: Hateful Mound. At this point, the player should be able to find the Dog Collar within the Drawing Room between two armchairs.
When you find all three Lagniappes, return to the Small Parlour. The Shotgun should now be available to the character and added to their arsenal. With this, the player completes the Lost Children Set while finding a powerful new weapon.
Fortunately, both Edward and Emily can unlock these items and receive the Shotgun. However, ammo is scarce in Alone In The Dark, so be wise with your limited resources.
Overall, the Shotgun, as you expect, is a deadly close-range gun, capable of tearing through enemies. It stands as one of the more powerful weapons in the game's limited arsenal. Most of the time, you can expect to rely on melee weapons to get you through most predicaments.
However, the Shotgun works great in desperate situations or several of the game's boss fights. In fact, we recommend saving most of your ammunition for all the game's boss encounters.
Overall, that includes everything you need to know about unlocking the Shotgun in Alone In The Dark 2024. We hope this guide helped you find one of the best weapons. Now, don't go spending all the ammo in one place. Stay smart, and you might just survive the night.
