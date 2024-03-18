Replay a classic in an updated form. Here are the details for Alone in the Dark, including its release date, gameplay, story, and trailer.
Alone In The Dark Release Date: March 20, 2024
Alone in the Dark – Official Reveal Trailer
Alone in the Dark has a release date of March 20, 2024. It will be available on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC via Steam.
Alone in the Dark Gameplay
Alone in the Dark – Into The Madness Trailer | PS5 Games
As mentioned above, this game is an updated and reimagined form of the 1992 game of the same name. In the original 1992 game, the game had tank controls, and fixed camera angles, similar to Resident Evil games. The updated version of the game will have a third-person point of view, meaning the camera will follow the player.
While playing players will be doing one of two things. The first is exploration, in which players will have to roam around and explore Derceto Manor. While exploring, players must solve various puzzles, some of which will block progress while unsolved. The player has access to an inventory system, although it’s unknown if the remake will carry over the weight system of the original game.
Other than exploration, the player must also occasionally engage in combat. Players have access to a variety of weapons, including firearms and melee weapons. However, if parts of the original will be carried over, players will have to be careful with how they handle combat. Some enemies, for example, can be taken down with weapons. Others require a puzzle to be defeated, and yet others are unkillable and must be avoided. Players must figure out which enemy is which, and adjust accordingly.
Alone in the Dark Story
Alone in the Dark follows the story of Emily Hartwood and private investigator Edward Carnby. The pair travels together to Derceto Manor, a home for the mentally fatigued. Their reason for visiting is to try and find Jeremy Hartwood, Emily’s uncle. Jeremy disappeared, and it is up to the duo to find the truth behind his disappearance, as well as figure out the secrets of the Manor itself.
