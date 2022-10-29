Anderson Silva’s ‘knockout’ snafu that almost nuked Jake Paul showdown

Anderson Silva’s highly anticipated boxing showdown with Jake Paul will push through despite a “knockout” controversy that almost canceled it.

Concerns about Silva’s availability came to light after an interview showed the MMA legend admitting that he was “knocked out” twice during a sparring session before the fight. Silva then had to take some additional medical exams to ensure that he is in fighting condition.

Per ESPN, the Arizona Boxing & MMA Commission concluded that Silva is physically ready to fight and gave the green light for the match with Paul to go as planned. According to Scott Fletcher, chairman of the Arizona commission, the former UFC champion showed “pristine” MRI results that made him “completely comfortable” about the bout.

For what it’s worth, Silva has since clarified that he just misspoke with his “knockout” statement, adding that he was supposed to say he was knocked down. He also pointed out that the interview isn’t recent, as it was done last September and only released this October.