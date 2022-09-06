Jake Paul set to face UFC legend Anderson Silva in wild Showtime boxing match in October

Just days after Anderson Silva was granted a boxing license, his highly-anticipated fight with Jake Paul has been officially announced on Tuesday by Showtime, who will air the bout on PPV:

The match will take place at Gila River Arena in Phoenix, Arizona on Saturday, October 29th. This is undoubtedly Paul’s first legitimate opponent in the ring. The Youtuber has faced the likes of Tyron Woodley, Ben Askren, Nate Robinson, and was supposed to battle Tommy Fury recently, but the Brit had visa issues within his camp and couldn’t travel to the US. Jake Paul was then about to take on Hasim Rahman Jr, but he had weight problems and the bout was axed.

Silva is of course one of the greatest fighters to ever step into the Octagon and he’s already got a 2-0 boxing record, beating former world champ Julio Cesar Chavez Jr via split decision and then knocking out ex-UFC standout Tito Ortiz within a minute. The 47-year-old is no spring chicken anymore, but he’s still quick and strong.

Jake Paul continues to call out countless fighters both and believes he can change the sport. While his record looks good (5-0), Paul has yet to really clash with an opposition who can do serious damage. Silva could be that man.

The reality is Silva could’ve been an absolute force if he chose boxing over MMA. He’s such a talented combat fighter. Jake Paul will now have the opportunity to really prove if he’s the real deal or not. If he can take out Anderson Silva, people are going to start taking him a lot more seriously.

October can’t come soon enough.