The previous episodes of Andor mainly revolved around the impending attack on the Aldhani imperial garrison by Vel’s squad. After weeks of setting up their plan, and a lot of tension along the way, their mission to steal a significant amount of credits for Luthen Rael is now well underway in this week’s installment. We take a look at this Andor episode 6 ending explained to shed some light on what really went down.

Andor episode 6 ending explained

This week’s episode of Andor on Disney Plus starts in Aldhani as Cassian prepares to attack the Imperial garrison. As this is happening, the Dhani population is making their way toward the location of the upcoming celestial event.

Inside the Garrison, Lieutenant Gorn speaks to his superior and assures him that the event will go off without a hitch. The locals arrive with Imperial forces monitoring them. Cassian, Taramyn, Skeen, and Nemik join in as disguised Imperial troopers while Vel and Cinta are hiding in their designated location.

Gorn orders his forces to keep an eye on the Dhanis. He is joined by Taramyn’s squad disguised as Imperial troopers to escort Imperial Commandant Jayhold Leonart and his family as Cinta and Vel make their way inside. Vel gives the signal to commence their mission as Taramyn and the others go inside the garrison. Meanwhile, the Dhanis’ local leader burns a bundle of fur as a signal to the others to start the celestial event.

Taramyn and the others take Leonart and his family hostage. Cinta and Vel arrive to reinforce the whole squad as they begin to steal the payroll vault. They take Leonart down to the vault as he will be forced to open it from there. Cinta stays behind to look after the hostages.

Down in the vault, Leonart opens the vault as the payroll is loaded into a ship. The squad’s message to Cinta, meanwhile, has been intercepted by an officer in a nearby tower. He goes on to alert Imperial forces about the ongoing heist. While all of these things are happening, the night sky is filled with light as the Eye comes out. Furthermore, TIE Fighter ships are being prepped in a nearby base.

Several troopers arrive at the vault and a firefight ensues. Cassian fails to start the ship he wrestles against a trooper inside. Nemik saves him and he proceeds to start the ship as planned. Once clear, Cassian flies the ship, leaving Taramyn behind as he was shot dead by a trooper.

While they’re making their escape, three TIE Fighters are on their tail. Cassian goes straight into the Eye as the ships following them are destroyed. Once clear, they debate about leaving Nemik behind as he is dying. Skeen tells Cassian that Vell wants to leave him behind. In turn, Cassian makes a decision to bring the kid first to a doctor, instead of proceeding to the location they earlier planned.

Outside the doctor’s quarters, Skeen proposes that he and Cassian split the credits they stole. He kills him on the spot shortly after. Inside, Nemik succumbs to his wounds. Cassian tells Vel that he killed Skeen because he’s going to steal the money. The outlaw says he’s taking his cut and leaving. Before he does, Vel gives him Nemik’s manifesto. Meanwhile, the Imperial Security Bureau is alerted to what happened in Aldhani.

Luthen entertains a guest in his shop as another customer asks him about what happened in Aldhani. He goes back into the store and starts to laugh because of the mission’s success.

What just happened? An Andor episode 6 recap

After several episodes of planning for the mission, Vel and her squad pull it off. Of course, there are a couple of mistakes that lead to Nemik and Taramyn dying. Also, Skeen is killed when he proposes to steal the credits and split the loot with Cassian. Nevertheless, the Imperial payroll is now in the hands of Vel and on its way to Luthen.

While the mission itself is successful in this Andor episode 6 recap, it’s expected that the Empire won’t stay quiet over the incident in Aldhani. The upcoming episodes will deal with the fallout of the heist, how Andor will keep his head low, and the Empire’s effort to catch those responsible for the heist. In any case, it’s best to keep an eye out for upcoming episodes of Andor.