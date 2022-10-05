Last week’s installment of Andor saw the titular character about to begin his first mission for Luthen Rael against the Empire. Fans also got their first glimpse of Mon Mothma and how she plays a part in the upcoming birth of the Rebel Alliance. This week, though, continues the path laid by the previous chapter. We take a look below at this Andor episode 5 ending explained to shed more light on what truly happened.

Andor episode 5 ending explained

This week’s episode of Andor starts with a recently-relieved Pre-Mor Authority Deputy Inspector Syril back at home with his mother. After a tense discussion about his career prospects, Syril’s mother proposes to call his Uncle Harlo to get him a job.

Over in Aldhani, Cassian Andor wakes up to find his belongings inspected by Skeen. He then proceeds to show Cassian his tattoos and explains his past as a prisoner on different planets. Skeen then makes a remark about his place in the team and whether he really is to be trusted. For his part, Cassian speaks to Nemik and learns how faithful he is to the cause. Still going by Clem, he is then summoned by Lieutenant Gorn and Vel about his role in the upcoming heist. He corrects them both about how to calculate the weight of the ship at the time of their escape.

Outside the camp, Tamaryn explains to Clem the different structures they’re going to encounter when attacking the Imperial garrison. He trains him, Skeen, and Nemik on how to impersonate Imperial forces. As this is happening, Cinta hears a TIE Fighter approaching and alerts the others. The ship makes a low pass on the group, almost hitting them all. Meanwhile, Gorn speaks with a subordinate of his. He remarks that the dam they’re standing on is an impressive structure. The lieutenant walks away to get more details of the location for his team’s mission.

In Mon Mothma’s residence, the senator is seen having a meal with her husband and daughter. After a tense fight with her daughter, Mothma leaves for her scheduled appointment of the day. After her errand, Mothma goes out with her husband, who notices something is off with his wife. Meanwhile, back in Morlana, Captain Tigo inspects the site of his quarters. He orders his subordinate to ensure that the place is up and ready to go as soon as possible.

After their ordeal with the TIE Fighter, Vel’s squad returns to camp. Things almost get out of hand as Tamaryn inspects Clem, who just hid the crystal Luthen gave him. The following morning, Vel’s squad moves toward the Imperial garrison. As they are walking, Clem discovers Gorn’s motivation to spy on the Empire due to losing the woman he loves. For his part, Gorn allows his men to take part in the upcoming Celestial event, which reduces the number of people when Vel’s squad attacks.

At the Imperial Security Bureau, Dedra Meero gathers more evidence regarding the stolen Starpath unit and the criminals behind it. She asks her colleague to double-check their files to find a lead. Meanwhile, Syril’s mother continues to frustrate his son by coming up with several career prospects that are below him. Alone in his room, the former deputy inspector opens a hologram of Andor and stares at it.

Before the attack commences, Skeen takes Clem’s Kyber crystal necklace and calls him out for hiding such a treasure. As Vel defuses the situation, Clem admits that he is being paid to help the squad, much to everyone’s annoyance. Vel orders everyone to move again as distrust is heavy in the air.

With night fast approaching, Clem and the others arrive near the garrison. Gorn notices their signal as the squad makes a camp to assess their plans. Before they do so, Vel orders Skeen to make amends with Clem. he does this by telling Cassian about his past and why he wants to fight the Empire. Vel then gives the leadership to Tamaryn and moves on to her assigned location.

In Luthen’s shop, Kleya sees his boss fiddling with the communicator. She assures him that Vel’s squad is going to succeed. Luthen responds that he’s worried about Andor and realizes he might have made a mistake in hiring him.

What just happened? An Andor episode 5 recap

This Andor episode 5 recap revolves mainly around Andor, who at this time, is still posing as Clem around Vel’s squad. Instead of relying on battles or fight scenes to elevate the tension, Star Wars fans see the deep distrust everyone in the team has for Cassian, even though he has what it takes to successfully pull the mission off.

As much of the episode’s conflict centers around the Aldhani mission, viewers also see several scenes that build up other parts of the series, mainly those of Mon Mothma, Luthen Rael, Syril, Captain Tigo, and Dedra Meero. These other storylines are expected to converge in the coming weeks as Andor and his fellow Rebels attempt to storm the Imperial garrison and complete their heist, one way or another. In any case, it pays to stay tuned to this show to find out how its endgame is going to play out.