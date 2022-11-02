Last week’s installment of Andor explored the aftermath of the Aldhani attack and how it has affected both rebels and Imperials alike. For Cassian’s part, his imprisonment in Narkina 5 is getting worse while both Luthen Rael and Senator Mon Mothma are exploring ways to further their rebellious efforts against the Empire. We take a look at this Andor episode 9 ending explained to see how their fight is going and how Imperial forces are responding to their insurrection.

Andor episode 9 ending explained

This week’s episode of Andor starts in Ferrix with Dedra Meero interrogating Bix Caleen and her involvement with Cassian Andor. At this point, the latter has caught the attention of the Imperial Security Bureau for being involved in the attack on Aldhani. Dr. Gorst starts to torture her using a specialized headpiece as Dedra watches.

Meanwhile, in Narkina 5, Cassian continues to do his duty, alongside those assigned to his table. Shortly after, he leaves for the restroom to work on an exposed pipe for his escape plan. Cassian is suddenly alerted to the arrival of a new prisoner and discovers a way to make it out of the facility.

After being tortured, Dedra leaves Bix in a weakened state. She orders her men to keep watch over her, not as a hostage, but as a lead to Andor. Over in the Imperial Senate, Senator Mon Mothma declares her opposition to the Emperor’s proposed law on obtaining more security power. After the session, she is informed that her cousin is waiting at home.

After finishing their work. Cassian and the others are lined up inside the facility. They notice something wrong as the lights go out and return. As everyone is panicking, Kino Loy admonishes them all as they can earn the ire of the Empire if they continue to do so. In Mon Mothma’s residence, the senator receives Vel. Mon warns her to stay low while Vel says she’s just stopping by. The two talk about the risk they’re taking and stop just as Mon’s daughter comes in.

Back in their cells, Kino warns Cassian not to entertain thoughts about escaping. He tries to convince his superior to help, something which Kino refuses to give.

During an Imperial Security Bureau meeting, Dedra informs her superior and fellow officers about her investigation on Andor. They discover that Andor might have played a part in the Aldhani attack. Dedro adds that they are currently looking at Andor’s mother for more leads.

The following day, the inmates learn that those on the second level were burned down due to making trouble. Kino Loy strikes down one of his men when they start making jokes about the incident. He reminds everyone that they know nothing about what happened to prevent any punishment from coming their way.

Syril Karn speaks to her mother over dinner. He tells her to stop snooping inside his room. After a tense conversation, Syril informs her mother that he has been promoted. After breakfast, he waits outside the Imperial Security Bureau to speak to Dedra. He thanks her for the promotion and asks the ISB officer to help in the search for Cassian Andor. Dedra refuses and threatens to imprison Syril if he continues to stalk him.

Back in her office, Dedra leans that a rebel pilot belonging to Anto Kreegyr’s cell had been caught using a stolen Imperial masking unit. She orders Dr. Gorst to interrogate the captured pilot.

The following day, Vel spends time with Mon’s family over a meal. She learns that the senator has been involved with Tay Kolma in her effort to help the rebellion. After some time, Vel bids her cousin goodbye as she continues with the assignment Luthen Rael gave her.

Mon then speaks to Tay after Vel leaves. The pair talk about the money they’re gathering and hiding to fund the rebellion. Mon then asks Tay for a loan and he responds that the only way they can get the money is by asking Davo Sculdun, a known criminal, for help. Tay adds that he wants to meet Mon about the money but he can keep looking for another source if she prefers.

After learning about the captured pilot, Dedra speaks to her superiors about a planned raid on a power station at Spellhaus. She suggests destroying the ship and making it look like an accident. In this way, Kreegyr would continue his plan so the Empire can anticipate and apprehend him.

During their shift, Andor and his team start working to reach their quota. He notices Ulaf, a senior working alongside him, is getting weak. A prisoner with medical experience arrives to check on him while Kino and Cassian watch. He tells the pair that Ulad had a stroke and there’s no way to help him recover.

They also learn what happened in level two and why it was burned down. The other prisoner tells Kino and Cassian that a man due to be released from level four was taken to level two. Word got out and those within the said level were all killed, he adds. They learn that no one is getting out of the facility itself.

What just happened? An Andor episode 9 recap

We see in this Andor episode 9 recap that the Empire is slowly gaining ground in their investigation of the Aldhani attack and how Andor is involved in that incident. At the same time, this week’s installment delves deeper into the horrible conditions Andor and his fellow prisoners in Narkina 5. We also see how Mon Mothma, Vel, and Tay Kolma are working independently for the rebellion and the challenges they’re facing.

By the end of the episode, we see Kino Loy, Cassian’s dedicated superior in prison, have a change of heart when it comes to escaping. It’s expected that he’ll play a part in Cassian’s freedom in upcoming installments of this Star Wars series. Until then, there are still three episodes coming our way before season one of Andor ends.